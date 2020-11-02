Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape, Top Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Future Scenario and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is mainly produced by 5, 5-Dimethylhydantoin, bromine and chlorine which are main raw materials. The largest application of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is disinfection of swimming pools & spas, which accounts for 44 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) used amount in 2015, and about 35 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is used in the treatment of industrial cooling water.

The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) manufacturers are distributed in USA and China. Chemtura, ICL-IP and Lonza are the top three manufacturers of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH). Chemtura led the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market with 32.4% production market share in 2015, while ICL-IP and Lonza captured 10.7% and 21% market share respectively.

Because the high dependency of raw material, the price of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is easily affected by 5, 5-dimethylhydantoin and bromine.

Global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will increase to about 43.1 K MT in 2015 from about 34.5 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.5% in the coming five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH), with a production market share nearly 54.5% and sales market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The worldwide market for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Bromine Disinfectant Tablet introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Bromine Disinfectant Tablet industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet details based on key producing regions and Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet report mentions the variety of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet product applications, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet marketing strategies, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market vendors, facts and figures of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market and vital Bromine Disinfectant Tablet business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

