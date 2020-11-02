Global IQF Vegetables Market 2020 – Industry by Type, by Application, by Share, by Revenue and by Region – Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Large population coupled with preference toward frozen food and high disposable income contributed to a large share of the North America IQF vegetable market, and this zone took the market share of 40.56% in 2016. Many developing countries such as India and Russia are following the footsteps, since a large portion of the population can afford locally-produced IQF vegetables.

The world leading company in the IQF Vegetables industry is Dole Food, with the revenue market share of 13.58% in 2016, followed by B&G Foods Holdings, Greenyard NV, and other prominent companies include Capricorn Food Products, ConAgra Foods, J.R. Simplot, Kerry Group, Pinnacle Foods, SunOpta and Uren Food Group.

The worldwide market for IQF Vegetables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the IQF Vegetables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global IQF Vegetables report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, IQF Vegetables market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global IQF Vegetables Market Details Based On Key Players:

B&G Foods Holdings

Capricorn Food Products

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food

Greenyard NV

J.R. Simplot

Kerry Group

Pinnacle Foods

SunOpta

Uren Food Group

Global IQF Vegetables Market Details Based on Product Category:

Potato

Tomato

Broccoli and Cauliflower

Other

Global IQF Vegetables Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Commercial

Household

Global IQF Vegetables Market Details Based On Regions

IQF Vegetables Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe IQF Vegetables Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

IQF Vegetables Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America IQF Vegetables Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic IQF Vegetables introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, IQF Vegetables market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the IQF Vegetables report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each IQF Vegetables industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the IQF Vegetables market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the IQF Vegetables details based on key producing regions and IQF Vegetables market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the IQF Vegetables report enlists the major countries within the regions and the IQF Vegetables revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the IQF Vegetables report mentions the variety of IQF Vegetables product applications, IQF Vegetables statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic IQF Vegetables market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, IQF Vegetables marketing strategies, IQF Vegetables market vendors, facts and figures of the IQF Vegetables market and vital IQF Vegetables business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

