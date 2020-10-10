Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market 2020 â€“ Impact of COVID-19 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trichlorosilane (TCS) market.

Report Overview:

Trichlorosilane (Abbreviated: TCS) is an inorganic compound with the formula HSiCl3. Trichlorosilane is a chemical compound made up of silicon, hydrogen and chlorine. It is the primary raw material used in the manufacture of polycrystalline silicon metal for the semiconductor and solar cell industries. It is also sold directly to semiconductor customers for use in their processes.

The global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market size is projected to reach US$ 5499.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3643.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

China is the largest consumption country of trichlorosilane (TCS) in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 42% the global market in 2015, followed by USA (21.6%), Europe and Korea are closely followed with the share about 26%.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market are:

GCL

Wacker

Hemlock

OCI

TBEA

REC

SunEdision

Yongxiang Co

Evonik

Tokuyama

Daqo New Energy

KCC

DunAn Group

HanKook Silicon

Tangshan SunFar

Xuzhou Longtian

Henan Shangyu

Hanwha Chemical

SINOSICO

Wynca

Asia Silicon

Yichang CSG

Segment by Type

Direct Chlorination (DC) Process

Hydrochlorinaton (HC) Process

Segment by Application

Polysilicon

Chemical Intermediate

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market.

¢ The market share of the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Trichlorosilane (TCS) market.

