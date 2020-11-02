Global E-cigarette Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Trends, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications and Forecast To 2024

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is intense. Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2012, the international tobacco giants laid out the e-cigarette industry and caused many acquisitions and other industry mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, the market has been reshuffled. With the stricter smoking bans in various countries, e-cigarettes will usher in better development.

The health risks of e-cigarettes are uncertain. They are likely safer than tobacco cigarettes, but are of unclear effect in relation to other methods of stopping smoking. Their long-term health effects are not known. They may help some smokers quit. When used by non-smokers, e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, and there is concern that children could start smoking after using e-cigarettes.

The worldwide market for E-cigarette is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.1% over the next five years, will reach 15600 million US$ in 2024, from 4700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the E-cigarette in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

Global E-cigarette Market Details Based on Product Category:

With Screen

Without Screen

Global E-cigarette Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Online

Offline

Global E-cigarette Market Details Based On Regions

E-cigarette Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe E-cigarette Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

E-cigarette Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America E-cigarette Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic E-cigarette introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, E-cigarette market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the E-cigarette report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each E-cigarette industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the E-cigarette market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the E-cigarette details based on key producing regions and E-cigarette market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the E-cigarette report enlists the major countries within the regions and the E-cigarette revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the E-cigarette report mentions the variety of E-cigarette product applications, E-cigarette statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic E-cigarette market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, E-cigarette marketing strategies, E-cigarette market vendors, facts and figures of the E-cigarette market and vital E-cigarette business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

