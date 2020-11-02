Automotive Shielding Market 2020 Insights, Recent Trends and Precise Outlook: Tenneco, Liard Plc, Henkel, 3M

The Global Automotive Shielding Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Automotive Shielding industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Automotive Shielding market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Automotive Shielding Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Shielding, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Shielding market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Shielding companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The automotive shielding Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4 % during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Some of the major players in the market are Tenneco, Liard Plc, Henkel, 3M, among others.

To Remain ‘In front of’ Your Competitors, Request For Sample Report Here (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority): (FLAT 20% OFF)

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/79889/automotive-shielding-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19

Market Overview:

– With the increase in demand for electric vehicles, strict emission norms from governments globally and demand for fuel efficient vehicles rising with a high rate the shielding market for automobiles is expected to witness high demands during the forecast period.

– With the inclusion of more electric based features like digital cockpit, ADAS and infotainment systems, the EMI shielding will witness a high demand in the market. Along with, the upsurge in sales of electric vehicles will drive the market. The sales of electric vehicles in 2019, was around 2.26 million plug in car sales globally, which is 9% higher than the 2018 figures.

– The Internal combustion engine vehicles are witnessing a negative growth rate due to the increasing fuel rates, strict government norms regarding emission, and availability of alternative fuel vehicles. The demand for electric vehicles is growing with a higher growth rate because of its environment-friendly nature and cost efficiency, along with the lucrative incentives given by the governments globally to boost the demand.

– However, the use of technologically advanced products that help to minimize EMI can restrain market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends –

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the market leader for the automotive shielding market, followed by Europe and North America. The demand is driven by the high production and demand for automobiles during the forecast period. This demand is attributed by the growing income levels of the people living in the region, which is allowing the people to buy more high-end luxury automobiles.

The electric vehicle market in the region is increasing with a very high growth rate. China is the largest market for electric vehicles globally. The electric vehicle market share in the world’s largest auto market, China, increased from 4.5% to 4.7%, and around 1.8 million plug-in electric cars were sold in the country in 2019.

Electric vehicle sales, grew by 20 percent in India in 2019-20. As many as 1.56 lakh EVs were sold in the country in 2019-20 as against 1.3 lakh units in the previous financial year.

The major players in the region are investing heavily in the incorporation of high-end technologies like connected vehicles to reduce accidents and enhance the driver’s experience while driving. This will require enhanced electrical systems in the vehicle and this will generate high demand for EMI shielding in the market. The demand for electrical vehicles in the region is also high due to the awareness about the environmental impact of conventional fuels and the financial benefits offered by the governments in the region.

Get Flat 20% Discount on “Global Automotive Shielding Market Report”:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/79889/automotive-shielding-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=19

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Automotive Shielding Market

– Changing Customized Automotive Shielding market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Automotive Shielding Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Intelligence Data

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

[email protected]