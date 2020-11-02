Global Sales of Balloon Catheter Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2026, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

Future Market Insights presents a 10-year forecast of the global balloon catheter market in a newly published report. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global balloon catheter market. The report also offers insights on key market dynamics likely to influence growth of the global balloon catheter market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for companies operating in the global balloon catheter market are also presented in the report.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of product type, disease indication, raw material, end user, and region. The report provides analysis of the global balloon catheter market in terms of market value.

By Product By Disease Indication By Raw Material By End User By Region Normal Balloon Catheter

Cutting Balloon Catheter

Scoring Balloon Catheter

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease Polyurethane

Nylon

Others Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Market segmentation

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different balloon catheter product types. The market dynamics section includes an in-depth analysis of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global balloon catheter market over the forecast period. The subsequent sections of the report analyse the market on the basis of product type, disease indication, raw material, end user, and region and present a comprehensive forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global balloon catheter market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global balloon catheter market and the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and a detailed SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global balloon catheter market. Detailed profiles of balloon catheter product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies.

Leading companies profiled in the report are Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Jotech GmbH, QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Cook Medical Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cordis Corporation, and Biotronik Inc.

Research methodology

The report utilises in-depth primary and secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. The gathered data is then validated by the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights. In addition, the report considers Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global balloon catheter market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, typically overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by players operating in the global balloon catheter market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global balloon catheter market, Future Market Insights has also developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.