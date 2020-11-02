Global Dual-clutch Transmission Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

This exhaustive study on dual-clutch transmission market by Future Market Insights offers market forecast and analysis during the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global Dual-clutch Transmission market.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market analysis by,

Vehicle type

Product types

Regions

The report analyses the Dual-clutch Transmission market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units)

The report starts with an overview on the evolution of Dual-clutch Transmission systems. In the same section, FMI covers the Dual-clutch Transmission system market performance in terms of global new unit installations and revenue split since this is detrimental to growth of DCT system market. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on vehicle type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value through 2020. Vehicle types covered in the report include:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value through 2020. Product types covered in the report include:

Dry Clutch

Wet Clutch

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next five years,

Regions covered in the report include:

Asia Pacific

North America

Western Europe

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa

In the final section of the report, Dual-clutch Transmission system landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in Dual-clutch Transmission product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Getrag

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton

GKN Driveline

Continental

Research Methodology

All the above sections, by region and by capacity evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of Dual-clutch Transmission system market for the period 2014-2020. The report has considered 2013 as base year with market values estimated for year 2014 and forecast developed from 2014 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of Dual-clutch Transmission system across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by vehicle type, product type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume of Dual-clutch Transmission system. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Dual-clutch Transmission market.

As previously highlighted, the market for Dual-clutch Transmission is split into various sub categories based on region, product types and vehicle types. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in Dual-clutch Transmission market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of Dual-clutch Transmission market by regions, product types and vehicle types and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the dual-clutch transmission market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Dual-clutch Transmission systems, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.