India Diagnostics Market was Valued at US$ 1,449.8 Mn in 2019, Increasing Preference for Point-of-Care Testing Among the General Population

The India Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 1,449.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.1% over forecast period 2020-2026 owing to increasing preference for point-of-care testing among the general population

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “India Diagnostics Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Country Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2020-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2020-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Request Sample: https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=41411

The India diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1,449.8 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period. Supportive initiative taken by the government towards public health awareness programs, acceptance of novel models such as attractive health checkup packages, increasing cancer prevalence’s together with rising demand for early cancer diagnosis devices, growing medical tourism and demand for reliable and accurate diagnostic investigations are some key factors impelling the market growth. For instance,

Indian government, on its part is promoting the sector through constructive rules such as the introduction of the Health Bill, which aims to bring together self governing bodies like the Medical Council of India (MCI), Dental Council of India (DCI), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and the Nursing Council of India (NCI) under one umbrella.

The government is also increasing public expenditure in healthcare from just over 1% of the GDP to 2.5% of the GDP. It is also growing other related activities such as medical tourism to increase the revenue in the sector, as well as promoting private-public partnerships in the area of R and D, thus making the overall atmosphere conducive to investments by foreign companies in the sector.

However, factors such as stiff competition amongst leading players and limited investments in the market are inhibiting the market growth. Further, adoption and acquisition of new product development strategies by players is the major trends in the market.

Request TOC:

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/ask-an-analyst?product_id=41411

India diagnostics market segmented on the basis of type, product type, application and end user.

The various diagnostic centers are currently upgrading the existing equipment from traditional to high-end automated systems. The number of hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased, along with the healthcare infrastructure development and the advancement of medical equipment which had lead to the growth of diagnostic industry. Today, the increase in the severity and complexity of infections has prompted the industry to provide better facilities for the diagnosis of the diseases and the various sample collection procedures. The report in brief explains about performance and importance of every segment concerning sales and growth aspects. It greatly makes the work of the client easy by helping in determining market size

Immunodiagnostics segment accounted for higher revenue share

Depending on type, India diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, tissue diagnostics, haematology, point of care tests, molecular diagnostics and others. Immunodiagnostics segment market is expected to acquire significant CAGR of 17.5% and will dominate over the forecast period owing to growth in preference of automated and next generation immunodiagnostics platform due to correct, fast and consistent outcomes and increased acceptance by the clinicians. Whereas, in 2019, clinical chemistry segment accounted a major share in India market and is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR over 2019 to 2026.

Request Customization:

https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-customisation?product_id=41411

Strategic Acquisitions, Merger, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players

India diagnostics market further reveals that th e key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions, merger, agreements, collaborations and partnerships to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In March 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company received CE-IVD certification for BD FACSDuet automated flow cytometry system. Compared to manual processes, the system enables clinical laboratories to increase their efficacy and throughput as.

In August, 2020, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences collaborated with Fry Laboratories, LLC and BioID Genomics, Inc. Developing a Next Generation Sequencing Solution for SARS-CoV-2 and Viral Detection.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited, Siemens Ltd. (Siemens Healthineers India), Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd, Beckman Coulter India Private Limited, Abbott India, Transasia Bio-Medicals Limited, Tulip Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Agappe Diagnostics Limited and Accurex Biomedical Pvt Ltd.

Key Features of Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

About Us:

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and management consulting firm, run by a group of seasoned and highly dynamic market research professionals with a strong zeal to offer high-quality insights. We at Precision Business Insights are passionate about market research and love to do the things in an innovative way. Our Chondroitin Sulfatem is a big asset for us and great differentiating factor. Our company motto is to address client requirements in the best possible way and want to be a part of our client success. We have a large pool of industry experts and consultants served a wide array of clients across different verticals. Relentless quest and continuous endeavour enable us to make new strides in market research and business consulting arena.

Contact US:

Precision Business Insights,

Kemp House,152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com