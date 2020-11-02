Global Muscle Sculpting Market was Valued at US$ 143.5 Mn in 2019, Growing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders

“The Global Muscle Sculpting Market was valued at US$ 143.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.0% over forecast period 2020-2026 due to growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders”.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Muscle Sculpting Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2020-2026”assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2020-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period

The global muscle sculpting market was valued at US$ 143.5 Mn in 2019 and growing at a significant CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period driven by rising popularity of fitness and sports and increased prevalence of obesity around the globe. Promotional activities and benefits associated with muscle sculpting devices, rising number of individuals looking for body shaping methods, offers and discounts on social media from service providers on their treatment methods are further enhancing the market growth. Conversely, huge investments for installation of these devices, safety concerns and regulatory uncertainties are hampering the market growth. Moreover, introduction of new innovative products and high demand for electrical muscle stimulation are the key trends in the market

Complete analysis of the report includes various aspects, which actually improve the market growth. Individually the historic milestones as well as current trends form the detailed information are provided in the report.

Global muscle sculpting market segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user.

Physical Therapy segment accounted for higher revenue share

Based on end user, global muscle sculpting market is segmented into fitness club, physical therapy, chiropractor, aesthetic physicians, sports medicine and pain management, directly to customers (B2C) and others. Physical Therapy segment market is expected to acquire significant CAGR over the forecast period. Growing preference of physical therapies is a major factor driving the growth for this segment. On the other hand, increasing patient visits for seeking therapies and the availability of these therapies at an affordable cost at physiotherapy clinics are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. Also, the medical reimbursement provided to patients seeking these therapies is further anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Also, fitness club held substantial market share during estimated period as consumers are willing to spend more on health and fitness club, with health aspect. Few other leading segments covered in this market report are technology and end user.

North America leads the Global Muscle Sculpting Market

PBI’s global muscle sculpting market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to regional analysis, North America accounted for significant revenue share in 2019 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2020-2026 due to encouraging reimbursement scenario, increased healthcare expenditure and existence of improved healthcare infrastructure. There is a high purchasing power of consumers and enlarged acceptance of sophisticated technologies makes U.S as the major contributor for the growth of the market growth in the region. Also, Asia Pacific held considerable market share during estimated period due to growing consciousness related to health and fitness and increasing adoption of pain management therapies. China and India are the major reasons for the growth of the market in the region.

Strategic Acquisitions, Merger, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global muscle sculpting market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions, merger, agreements, collaborations and partnerships to enhance market revenue share. For instance,

In October, 2019, Cynosure, a division of Hologic, has launched StimSure, a non-invasive electromagnetic technology to build and tone muscle in the abdomen, buttocks and thighs, in Europe and the Middle East. This new addition to Cynosure’s body portfolio joins SculpSure and TempSure to enable customers to offer a full body solution.

Key player’s profiles in the report are BTL Aesthetics, Allergan, Cutera, Inc., Compex (DJO GLOBAL, INC.), Tone-A-Matic, Cynosure (Hologic), Daeyang Medical, EMS Physio Ltd, Deleo-Medical, Iskra Medical d.o.o, BIO-MEDICAL RESEARCH and Wonder Clinic.

Key Features of Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

