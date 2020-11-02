Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation

The Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Diesel Common Rail Injection System market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Diesel Common Rail Injection System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Diesel Common Rail Injection System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Diesel Common Rail Injection System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The diesel common rail injection system market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Some of the major players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Magneti Marelli SpA, among others.

Market Overview:

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are the enactment of stringent emission control norms, especially for commercial vehicles, noise reduction, and increased fuel efficiency. However, increasing demand and penetration of electric vehicles in the automotive sector is expected to hinder the market growth.

– The drastic pressure variations in common rail injection systems are expected to reduce the emission of nitrogen dioxide by 50% and enhance fuel efficiency by 3%. For instance, in India, BS IV standards were introduced in 2010, but most commercial vehicles in the market are operating under BS III standards. In 2016, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas stated that the diesel BS IV vehicles contributed 42% of the total vehicle sales in the Indian market, while petrol vehicles contributed 54%.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is leading the global CRDI market followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is majorly driven by countries like China, Japan, and India.

In China, commercial vehicles experienced y/y growth of 13.9% to reach 4.161 million vehicles in 2017. This increase can be attributed to compact diesel vehicles meeting the China 5 emission standards from January 2018, along with the rising demand for commercial vehicles. Diesel demand in China was increased by up to 0.5% in 2017, and by 0.8% in 2018, after shrinking by 3.5% in 2016. The diesel demand is increased due to the improvement in mining and industrial activity, commercial vehicle sales, and road freight movements

Key Market Trends –

Growing Demand of Light Commercial Vehicle and Stringent Emission Control Norms, Especially For Commercial Vehicles

Light commercial vehicles, such as vans and pickup trucks, have been considered in the light commercial vehicles segment of the market studied. In 2017, commercial vehicles recorded sales of 25,954,924 unit, with an increase of 6.4% from 2016, of which, the light commercial vehicles sales (vans and pickup trucks) contributed to a higher share of more than 75% of the total commercial vehicle sales.

With the growing environmental concerns, governments, and environment agencies are enacting stringent emission norms and laws, which is expected to result in the decline of diesel engine passenger cars in the coming years.

– The diesel engine variants of passenger cars have already started experiencing a decline from 2015.

As a result, the demand for diesel engines is only expected to witness positive growth from the rise in commercial vehicle sales, owing to the growing construction industry and significant growth in the logistics industry (primarily, due to the rise in the e-commerce business). For instance, according to Eurostat, over 75% of inland cargo transports within the EU, i.e., about 1,750 billion metric ton-kilometers (tkm), travel by road. In some European countries, this percentage goes as high as 90% or more.

– As a result, the demand for commercial vehicles has been continually increasing in the region.

Thus, based on the aforementioned positive developments, commercial vehicle manufacturers have to produce vehicles that suffice the emission regulations. The growing adoption rate of CDRI technology is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

