Investment Casting Market 2020 Precise Outlook- Alcoa Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Zollern GmbH and Co. KG, Georg Fischer Ltd., Signicast

The Global Investment Casting Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Investment Casting industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Investment Casting market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Investment Casting Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Investment Casting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Investment Casting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Investment Casting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Investment Casting Market is poised to register a CAGR of over 4.0% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The investment casting market is lead by Alcoa Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Zollern GmbH and Co. KG, Georg Fischer Ltd., Signicast, Milwaukee Precision Casting, RLM Industries, among others.

Market Overview:

– Investment Casting is a manufacturing process under which a wax pattern is coated with a refractory ceramic material. This manufacturing process is also known as the lost wax process. The investment Casting process helps in minimizing material waste, energy, and machining. The process is majorly used to produce metal parts for the aerospace, industrial, gas turbine, and automotive industries. Common examples include, doorknobs, medical tooling, auto parts, airplane parts, kitchenware, gearbox cases, cylinder heads, cylinder boxes, pipes, machining components and much more.

– The demand for Investment Casting is majorly driven by the growing Aerospace & Military Industry, as there are many different applications and parts of aircraft, helicopters, Jets, etc., are produced through Investment Casting. These include flight critical and safety components, landing and braking components, and hydraulic fluid system components, all of which are vital to the safety of the aircraft.

– There are few factors which are hindering the demand of investment casting market such as manufacturing cost, high energy consumption, etc. However, foundries are trying to overcome these challenges by making collaborations to innovate advanced casting technologies using simulations, which is likely to reduce the shop-floor time and increase the casting yield.

Key Market Trends –

Technological Advancement of Investment Casting Process Likely to Drive the Market

Investment casting is one of the oldest casting processes in the world know for metal-forming techniques and developed to be a widespread modern casting process. In recent Past, 3D printing becomes increasingly popular in producing the pattern for the expendable investment casting. The technique delivers changes in the manufacturing industry by reducing lead time, eliminating high tooling costs, producing parts with flexible and complex geometry structure, etc.

The traditional investment casting process is costly and time taking, depending on part complexity, the tool building process alone can take from 8 to 20 weeks and cost USD 50,000 to USD 100,000 or more. However, in current times by using the Stereolithography 3D Printing (SLA 3D Printing) the same process can be reduced to 3 to 4 weeks and potentially the entire production run of patterns can be built for less than a wax tool would have cost. The SLA printed patterns can be 25% lighter than conventional patterns.

Traditionally low volume and prototype orders tend to make the investment casting process less effective because of the high tooling costs and long lead times for wax pattern tooling. SLA 3D Printed investment casting patterns has opened the door for much smaller quantity orders of investment cast parts to begin to make economic sense for manufacturers.

North America Leads the Investment Casting Market

North America is leading the investment casting market and is likely to continue to hold the top position followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, respectively. The factors attributable to North America’s growth is expanding the manufacturing industry, primarily industrial gas, aerospace & defense applications and the presence of significant defense aircraft and component manufacturers in the region including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman.

Also, the major investment companies in the region are expanding their business by eliminating their competition through acquisitions. For instance, In April 2018, Signicast acquired Consolidated Casting Corporation, an investment casting company in Hutchins, Texas. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its footprints into the oil & gas sector.

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. China is likely to lead the region as it is one of the significant countries which majorly contribute to the growth of investment diecasting through aerospace & defense, automotive industry, industrial machinery, etc.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Investment Casting Market

– Changing Customized Investment Casting market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Investment Casting Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

