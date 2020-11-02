Modular Data Center Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The global modular data center market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 65.55 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) by the SMEs that drives the demand for innovative modular data centers globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 16.56 billion in 2019.

Increasing Remote Working amid COVID-19 to Promote Growth

The global pandemic has confined people to their home spaces and the concept of remote working is gaining traction. This is expected to drive demand for advanced remote working applications and managed network services. In addition to this, huge investments from the established companies such as Google LLC to develop hyperscale data centers will boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/modular-data-center-market-100504

Modular data center is a portable system method that is adopted to deploy data center capacity. Whenever a data capacity is required, these centers can be placed to improve work efficiency. These data centers further consist of engineered components and modules that offer multiple cooling and power options and aids in the scalability of the businesses.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Augment Growth

The generation of large amounts of data is propelling the companies to develop advanced solutions to store and maintain it efficiently. The growing adoption of cloud-based tools and applications provides the government and key players to centralize, compute, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the overall energy consumption. This further enables the companies to cater to the changing needs for critical IT power. Therefore, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/modular-data-center-market-100504

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Investments to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global modular data center market. This is attributable to the increasing investments by the government and key players to develop prefabricated modular data centers in the region. North America stood at USD 5.69 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a substantial growth backed by the rising number of SMEs and startups in countries such as India and China between 2020 and 2027.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/modular-data-center-market-100504

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

IBM Corporation (California, United States)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Dell, Inc. (Texas, United States)

HPE Company (California, United States)

Baselayer Technology LLC (Arizona, United States)

Vertiv Co. (Ohio, United States)

Diversitec, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Iron Mountain Corporation (Massachusetts, United States)

Rahi Systems (California, United States)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, (Herborn, Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Cannon Technologies Ltd (Hampshire, United Kingdom)

Stulz GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Instant Data Centers LLC (Arizona, United States)

Colt Group SA (London, United Kingdom)

Bladeroom Group Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

Quick Buy – Modular Data Center Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100504

Other Exclusive Reports:

Wireless Sensor Network Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities To 2026

Network Security Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Workforce Management Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]