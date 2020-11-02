Virtual Fitting Room Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2027

The global virtual fitting room (VFR) market size is projected to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Concerns surrounding catching COVID-19 in trial rooms are expected to augur well for the market in the near future, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Services (Integration, Support and Maintenance, and Consulting), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Jewelry and Watches, and Others), By End User (Physical Stores and Virtual Store) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Trial rooms in retail outlets are usually located in distant corners to ensure privacy. However, these spaces are poorly ventilated and with the coronavirus pandemic spreading wildly across the globe, shoppers are being wary of entering stores which can get crowded rapidly. Complying with social distancing rules, fashion brands have also been forced to seal off their trial rooms. For example, Kohl’s, the American retail chain announced the closure of its trial rooms indefinitely in March. This presents a unique opportunity for companies to promote their VFR platforms as they can ensure that customers are able to enjoy the full trial-room experience virtually and make an informed purchase decision.

According to the report, the market value stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2019.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Evolving Retail Industry Provides Huge Scope for Growth of Virtual Fitting Room Market

The global virtual fitting room market is expected to gain from the increasing demand for advanced shopping experiencing. The evolving retail sectors offers lucrative prospects for the market’s growth. Implementation of latest technologies is intended towards improving online shopping experience and conversion rates. These are chief drivers of the global market. The global virtual fitting room market is expected to witness growth at an accelerated rate as market players adopt strategies such as, furthermore the free shipping, online promotions, and lenient return policies to improve their online sales.

Regional Insights

Extensive Adoption of AR and VR Technologies to Fuel the Market in North America

North America is expected to dominate the virtual fitting room market share during the forecast period owing to active adoption of AR and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies among retail organizations in the region. Moreover, with the coronavirus gripping the region, clothing brands are aggressively implementing VFR platforms to maintain their customer base and expand revenue streams. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 813.3 million.

In Europe, the VFR market growth will be primarily driven by quick uptake of virtual fitting room solutions in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is being characterized by the emergence of AR and VR start-ups, particularly in Japan and South Korea. Additionally, proliferation of e-commerce portals in India and China will further feed the market growth in the region.

