Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Trends, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications and Forecast To 2024

Povidone Iodine was discovered in 1955 at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.

Since the technical barrier is low, the industry competition is strong. There were many Indian enterprises entering into the industry in the past years. Since the materials are cheaper than the other regions of the world, the price of PVP-I is lower than the other countries?. But the Indian enterprises? PVP-I production quality is not high.

The worldwide market for Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Details Based On Key Players:

BASF

Ashland

Thatcher

Quat Chem

Glide Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals

Nanhang Industrial

Sunflower

Zhongwei

Huaan Chemical

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Details Based on Product Category:

Medical Grade PVP-I

Industrial Grade PVP-I

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry

Breeding Industry

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Details Based On Regions

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market, Middle and Africa.

