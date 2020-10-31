Iowa State vs Kansas Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch NCAA Football Game Week 9 Online

Iowa State football vs Kansas: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions. Iowa State has a prime opportunity for a bounce-back game Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) face Kansas (0-5, 0-4) in Lawrence, Kan.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa State at Kansas game details

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium — Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Fox Sports 1

Ticket Cost: $41.11

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Iowa State at Kansas predictions

Mike Hlas — Iowa State’s Breece Hall will rush for 200 yards Saturday. Then, if he wants to get some more after halftime, he will. Iowa State 42, Kansas 14

Jeff Johnson — I have been to Manhattan, Kan., but not Lawrence. I feel cheated. Iowa State 35, Kansas 14

J.R. Ogden — Expect to see some big numbers from Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Iowa State 41, Kansas 10

Ben Visser — Playing Kansas seems to always suddenly fix all your team’s woes. Iowa State 35, Kansas 10

Beth Malicki — Coach Campbell ensured his players knew how to vote and almost all did just that before the game. How can I get my kids to join this team sans football prowess and interest? Iowa State 42, Kansas 17

Todd Brommelkamp — I’m no retirement planner but someone should have informed Les Miles opening an IRA would have been easier than taking this job. Iowa State 39, Kansas 16

Who’s Playing

No. 23 Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 3-2; Kansas 0-5

What to Know

This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 45 points per game. Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

It’s never fun to lose, and it’s even less fun to lose 55-14, which was the final score in Kansas’ tilt against the Kansas State Wildcats last week. Kansas was down 55-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Jalon Daniels.

Iowa State suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was close but no cigar for Iowa State as they fell 24-21 to Oklahoma State. Despite the defeat, the Cyclones got a solid performance out of RB Breece Hall, who rushed for one TD and 185 yards on 20 carries. That touchdown — a 66-yard rush in the third quarter — was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The Jayhawks have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 27.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 28.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Iowa State have won all of the games they’ve played against Kansas in the last six years.

Nov 23, 2019 – Iowa State 41 vs. Kansas 31

Nov 03, 2018 – Iowa State 27 vs. Kansas 3

Oct 14, 2017 – Iowa State 45 vs. Kansas 0

Nov 12, 2016 – Iowa State 31 vs. Kansas 24

Oct 03, 2015 – Iowa State 38 vs. Kansas 13