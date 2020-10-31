Week [email protected]!! Kansas State vs West Virginia Live NCAA College Football Reddit FREE Streaming Online

Kansas State vs West Virginia: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. West Virginia vs. Kansas State updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday. The Kansas State Wildcats haven’t won a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers since Dec. 5 of 2015, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. K-State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Wildcats strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.2 points per game.

K-State took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 55-14 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. That looming 41-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for K-State yet this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Deuce Vaughn, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 81 yards, and QB Will Howard, who passed for two TDs and 243 yards on 24 attempts.

West Virginia came within a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 34-27 loss. A silver lining for the Mountaineers was the play of RB Leddie Brown, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

K-State’s win brought them up to 4-1 while West Virginia’s defeat pulled them down to 3-2. K-State is 3-0 after wins this year, and West Virginia is 1-0 after losses.

The longest current winning streaks over Kansas State belong to Nebraska (2005-2010) and Tulsa (1978-1988), six games each. Then there’s Michigan State, against whom K-State tied once back in 1933, but between 1940-1958 the Spartans beat the Cats five times and they’ve been ducking K-State ever since. Auburn and Boston College are both 4-0 all-time against the good guys, and with one more addition those are the longest current losing streaks against any one team for K-State.

That addition is the holder of the longest conference winning streak (among current Big 12 members) against K-State… and it’s tomorrow’s opponent.

The Game

K-State (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) visits the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-2).

As Derek so eloquently wrote earlier this week, the two teams split their first two meetings back in 1930-31. The rivalry was not renewed until West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012, and K-State proceeded to take the first four meetings as conference-mates. But since then, it’s all been moonshine and Country Roads, although three of West Virginia’s wins have been one-possession affairs.

It’s going to be tough sledding. West Virginia leads the conference in total defense, passing defense, and scoring defense. On offense, Jarret Doege is throwing for just under 275 a game and Leddie Brown is third in the league in rushing. If K-State’s going to win, they’re either going to have to find a previously unseen weakness to exploit, rely on Deuce Vaughn’s legs, or have another huge game from the defense and special teams.

Or, you know, all three would be good.

Odds

K-State opened at +3, and that’s stretched to +5 over the week with total of 45.5. That would indicate a 25-20 win for the Mountaineers; Oddsshark thinks there will be even less offense than that at 19-16, but that the Wildcats will at least cover.

Kickoff

Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 CT, Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Tickets

Reduced capacity and social distancing remain in place. The secondary market has a surprising number of tickets for sale; Vivid Seats has a whopping 100 listings, although only about a dozen of those are for blocks of four or more seats. Prices are ranging from $59-$230; the average hit is about $75 per.

Television

K-State has finally escaped the clutches of FOX, as the game will air on ESPN2. Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, and Dr. Jerry Punch will handle the call.

Radio

K-State Sports Network, with Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters; also available on Sirius 83/XM 83/Internet 83.

Online

Official video stream through WatchESPN. The radio broadcast can also be heard via the TuneIn app, while live stats will be available via StatBroadcast (with the usual caveat that they may be locked to non-media). If you’ve cut the cord and are looking for a full streaming option, fuboTV is now carrying every major cable network which has football in keeping with their sports-centric business model.