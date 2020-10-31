Memphis vs Cincinnati Live Streaming FREE Reddit watch NCAA Football Week 9 Game Online

Memphis vs. Cincinnati: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Cincinnati Bearcats will host the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati is coming into this game with a 4-0 record looking to make it five straight. They have been blowing out teams with the closest game coming against Army, where they won 24-10. Memphis enters this one with a 3-1 record, scoring at least 37 points in each of their wins, but also giving up at least 24 in every game as well.

This should make for a fun, high scoring affair today, you won’t want to miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

Memphis vs. #7 Cincinnati

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: The Bearcats have been rolling teams and I don’t see them stopping at Memphis, the spread is only 6.5 but this is a number that they can cover after seeing the scores in their first 4 games.

Who’s Playing

Memphis @ No. 7 Cincinnati

Current Records: Memphis 3-1; Cincinnati 4-0

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers won both of their matches against the Cincinnati Bearcats last season (34-24 and 29-24) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Memphis and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Nippert Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Temple Owls last week, winning 41-29. Memphis’ success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Brady White led the charge as he passed for four TDs and 313 yards on 36 attempts. White’s 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Calvin Austin III in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Memphis’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Rodney Owens snatched up two of those interceptions, both in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati made easy work of the SMU Mustangs last week and carried off a 42-13 win. QB Desmond Ridder went supernova for the Bearcats as he passed for one TD and 126 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 179 yards. This was the first time Ridder has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Ridder’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Cincinnati’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Mustangs’ offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought Memphis up to 3-1 and Cincinnati to 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Memphis ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 17 on the season. But the Bearcats enter the game with only one passing touchdown allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won all of the games they’ve played against Cincinnati in the last six years.

Dec 07, 2019 – Memphis 29 vs. Cincinnati 24

Nov 29, 2019 – Memphis 34 vs. Cincinnati 24

Nov 18, 2016 – Memphis 34 vs. Cincinnati 7

Sep 24, 2015 – Memphis 53 vs. Cincinnati 46