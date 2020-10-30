Where to watch Munguia vs Johnson live Boxing Free Online with VPN

This Friday night streaming live on DAZN (Oct. 30, 8 pm ET), former 154-pound titleholder Jaime Munguia looks to continue his move up the ladder at 160, as he faces tough veteran Tureano Johnson in a 12-round Golden Boy main event from California.Munguia (35-0, 28 KO) made the move up to middleweight in January of this year, beating Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan convincingly. Can Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KO) provide a stiffer test, or even pull the upset?

Mexico’s rising middleweight star Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) will return to the ring to defend his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship against Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Friday, October 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“Jaime Munguia has all the qualities to become Mexico’s biggest boxing superstar,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “He’s tough, charismatic and has the physique to win world titles at both middleweight and super middleweight after a successful reign at 154 pounds. However, Tureano Johnson is coming off an impressive knockout win against Jason Quigley in which he handed him his first loss, something he definitely wants to do against Munguia as well. This is a veritable crossroads fight, and the winner will cement his case for a world title opportunity and be a threat to any of the champions.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Munguia to be on the shelf until the end of October. The 23-year-old is excited to finally return and continue his journey to getting a crack at a middleweight belt“It’s a great honor to be returning during these tough times,” Munguia said. “I hope to deliver excitement and entertainment to the fans as the world begins to slowly make its return to normalcy. At the same time, I have been training and improving my skills with my team at the Ceremonial Center in Otomi [Mexico], and I will show everyone that Jaime Munguia is ready for the best in the division.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko and knockout artist Curtis Stevens. The 36-year-old native of the Bahamas put on a great show his last time out, stopping Jaime Quigley in the ninth round. A win over Munguia pushes Johnson closer to securing his first crack at a major world championship.

“I am excited about the opportunity to fight Jaime Munguia,” Johnson said. “The setbacks I have had in my career have only made me stronger. Munguia is a tough undefeated fighter, but I will hand him his first defeat as I pursue my quest to be the middleweight champion of the world.”

Can Munguia pass his toughest date to date and continue to rise in what is one of the toughest divisions in boxing? Or does Johnson prove Munguia has some ways to go as he tries to net an opportunity at a title shot?

Name: Jaime Munguia •

Nationality: Mexican •

Born: Oct. 6, 1996 •

Height: 6-0 •

Reach: N/A • Total

fights: 35 •

Record: 35-0 with 28 knockouts

Tureano Johnson record and bio • Name: Tureano Johnson • Nationality: American • Born: Feb. 12, 1984 • Height: 5-10 • Reach: 73.5 inches • Total fights: 24 • Record: 21-2-1 with 15 knockouts

Munguia vs. Johnson fight card

• Jaime Munguia vs. Tureano Johnson; Middleweights

• Rashidi Ellis vs. Alexis Rocha; Welterweights

• Elwin Soto vs. Carlos Buitrago; Junior flyweights

• Marlen Esparza vs. Sulem Urbina; Flyweights

• Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alan Campa; Super middleweights

• Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Neil Tabanao; Super featherweights

• Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Tyler Vogel; Cruiserweights

