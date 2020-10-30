Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Digital Door Lock Systems Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,” the global digital door lock systems market was valued at US$ 1,421.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.25% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 19,378.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the world to influence the expansion of the market worldwide

Growth in the number of reported cases of crimes, burglaries, and home invasion around the world is among the major reasons for the market’s growth. Based on type, the digital door lock systems market is segmented into biometrics and keypad locks. Biometrics segment can be further divided into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition. The keypad segment also can be divided into magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks. By 2027, the biometrics segment is expected to hold more than one half of the total market and expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the digital door lock systems market can be segmented into government, commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial sub-segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-use by 2027. The said segment is also expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

Commercial segment expected to occupy major revenue share

Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into government, industrial, commercial, and residential. The commercial segment can be seen to hold maximum revenue share in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of commercial industries that are deploying advanced security systems in their premises to prevent unauthorized access and provide a hassle free entry and exit experience to consumers.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of digital door lock systems in industries for enhanced security and safety

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2018, Europe was the topmost revenue generating region followed by North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of digital door lock systems in industries and homes especially in China. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 34.26% over the forecast period.

Key players in the market focusing on regional expansion to expand their global footprint and gain competitive edge

Key players are focusing on the introduction and development of new products to gain a competitive edge and improve brand positioning in the digital door lock systems market. Furthermore, they are engaged in forming strategic alliances with peers and less established players in order to gain a higher market share. The key players profiled in the global digital door lock systems market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Onity Inc., ADT Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Vivint, Inc., Allegion PLC, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, and August Home.

The digital door lock systems market has been segmented as below:

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Type

Biometrics Face Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Recognition Voice Recognition Signature Recognition Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks Magnetic Stripe Locks Electromechanical Door Locks Electric Strike Locks

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by End-use Government Commercial Industrial Residential

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle-East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



