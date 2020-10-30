Exploring why Corporate Wellness Software is Demanding since years? Cerner Corporation, Corehealth Technologies Inc., Incentfit Corporation, Limeade, Inc., MediKeeper, Inc., MoveSpring, Training Amigo Inc., Vantage Circle, Virgin Pulse, Inc., Wellable LLC

Corporate wellness software is a tool that helps companies to organize, manage, and administer wellness programs. This software provides companies with initiatives that motivate their employees to maintain and establish a healthy lifestyle. These solutions include health education, confidential health assessments, employee participation, and progress tracking, incentives and rewards, and among others. Rising needs to improve and manage worker’s health and well-being are the major factors boosting the growth of the corporate wellness software market.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation, Corehealth Technologies Inc., Incentfit Corporation, Limeade, Inc., MediKeeper, Inc., MoveSpring, Training Amigo Inc., Vantage Circle, Virgin Pulse, Inc., Wellable LLC

Corporate wellness software is designed to encourage and support employee wellbeing in the organization. This program offers various solutions such as healthy habits among employee & improve health outcomes, boosting employee engagement, and raise the productivity of employees in the workplace. Thereby rising adoption of wellness software among the organization that propels the growth of the corporate wellness software market. Further, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world is also booming the corporate wellness software market growth. Growing focus on employee health that results in increasing wellness programs in an organization which expected to fuel the demand for the corporate wellness software market.

The global corporate wellness software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Corporate wellness software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The corporate wellness software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.