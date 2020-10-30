What Social Media Advertisement trends can be expected for the future?Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Pinterest, Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Google LLC (YouTube), Snap Inc. (Snapchat), Tencent (QQ, Qzone, and WeChat), ByteDance Ltd. (Tik Tok)

The global social media advertisement market is expected to grow from $86.41 billion in 2019 to $102.66 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing that has increased digital content consumption and advertisements for essentials and health and hygiene products over social media have increased. The market is then expected to reach $221.01 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 29.12%.

The social media advertisement market consists of promotional activities to connect with the audience to build the brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic on social media. Advertising refers to communication with the consumers of a product or a service. Social media advertising or marketing includes generating and sharing content on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in order to accomplish marketing and branding goals. It comprises activities such as image updates, posting text, videos, and other content that driver user engagement.

Key Players:

Facebook, Inc.

Twitter

Pinterest, Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Google LLC (YouTube)

Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Tencent (QQ, Qzone, and WeChat)

ByteDance Ltd. (Tik Tok)

Advance Publications, Inc.(Reddit)

Sina Corp (Sina Weibo)

The advancement in technology is a major trend in the social media advertising market. Social media is likely to experience an increase in the adoption of technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). These technologies help a social media advertising company to enhance their product appearance in order to attract more users. For instance, Sephora has incorporated AR features on its Facebook page to enhance user experience. Through this, a user can try different products and know if it works for them. This advancement will draw more audience and affect social media advertising positively.

