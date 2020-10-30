Light Tower Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2028

Global Light Tower Market: Introduction

Light towers are towable, mobile equipment equipped with one or more high power electric lamps with telescopic mast assembly. The mast may be fixed or adjustable in its operations, which is attached to a trailer consisting of a generator set to power the light panels. The lamps used in light towers are usually made of metal halide and the power generator runs through diesel engine. Light towers are very beneficial in road works and other applications particularly where fuel economy and mobility is dominant.

The light towers find its essential importance in various sectors including construction, entertainment, mining, oil and gas, demolition etc. Light towers are also used in various emergency and rescue operations due to its easy portable and mobility features. Currently light towers are equipped with solar panels with a fuel generator as a backup option. Owing to its various beneficiary features, the light towers are witnessing significant demand from several end use industries. This in turns is expected to substantially contribute to the global light tower market during the forecast period.

Global Light Tower Market: Dynamics

Light towers are used in locations such as outdoor remote areas or rural areas where electric access from the main power grid is difficult. Increasing requirement of light towers in construction and mining activities is one of the key factor driving the growth of the light tower market.

The increasing demand for higher energy generation is leading towards accelerated operations in the oil and gas industry which in turns is expected to propel the demand for light towers in the coming years. Increasing demand of light towers in several emergency and rescue solutions is also significantly adding to the global light tower market. Though light towers are advantageous in remote locations for illumination, the growth of the market is not without its restraints that include high maintenance, battery problems, inefficient supply chain among others.

Global Light Tower Market: Segment

Global light tower market can be segmented by lamp type, by mast type, by mobility type and by technology

On the basis of lamp type Global light tower market can be segmented as

Solar Powered lamps

Metal Halide lamps

Battery powered lamps

Hydrogen Fuel lamps

Others

On the basis of mobility type global light tower market can be segmented as

Stationary

Mobile

On the basis of mast type global light tower market can be segmented as

Fixed

Adjustable

On the basis of technology global light tower market can be segmented as

Manual Lifting System

Hydraulic lifting system

Global Light Tower Market: Regional Outlook

Global light towers market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure activities such as highway construction, railway line construction and maintenance, bridge construction, and other civil activities particularly in the developing countries of Asia and Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for light towers in the region. Implementation of smart city programs in India is leading towards number of construction projects which in turns is expected to contribute to the light tower market.

Increasing drilling activities in the North America region is estimated to propel the demand for light towers during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa, a region backed by oil & gas industry performs large scale operations in the oil and gas sector which in turns is fueling the demand for light towers hence adding to the market growth. Increasing mining activities in various countries across the globe is also responsible for the rising demand of light towers during the forecast period

Global Light Tower Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global light tower market include:

Doosan Portable Power

Generac Mobile Products

Atlas Copco

Terex Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Aska Equipments Limited

Olikara Lighting Towers Pvt. Ltd,

Progress Solar Solutions