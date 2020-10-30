Customer Service Automation Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2020-2028

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the Global Customer Service Automation market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the Customer Service Automation market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the Customer Service Automation market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA, which influences the current nature and future status of the Customer Service Automation market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Customer Service Automation market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of Customer Service Automation and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry Customer Service Automation market drivers, Customer Service Automation market restraints, Customer Service Automation market trends and market structure. The Customer Service Automation market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the Customer Service Automation market based on industries and components across different regions globally.

The Customer Service Automation market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from FMCG and hospitality industries. Customer Service Automation has major application in FMCG and hospitality industries moving towards automating the retailing functionality and eliminating assisted retail tasks for an enhanced end user experience. Demand for data aggregation and analytical insights with respect to Customer Service Automation for the retail products, is also rising continuously, thus further pushing the revenue growth in the global Customer Service Automation market.

The Global Customer Service Automation report starts with an overview of the Customer Service Automation market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Customer Service Automation market.

On the basis of the product type, the Customer Service Automation market is segmented into manned POS terminal (fixed POS terminal, mobile POS terminal, and contactless POS terminal), and unattended terminals (kiosk/vending machine, and self-checkout system).

On the basis of the market, the Customer Service Automation market is segmented into organized, and unorganized market.

On the basis of industry, the Customer Service Automation market is segmented into FMCG, health and personal care, apparel and footwear, hospitality, consumer electronics, travel and logistics, oil & gas, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the Customer Service Automation market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the Customer Service Automation market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the Customer Service Automation market, to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the Customer Service Automation market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the Customer Service Automation market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the Customer Service Automation market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Customer Service Automation market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Customer Service Automation market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the Customer Service Automation market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Customer Service Automation market is categorized into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, market type, industry and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the Customer Service Automation market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global Customer Service Automation market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on Customer Service Automation market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Customer Service Automation market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Customer Service Automation portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Customer Service Automation supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the Customer Service Automation marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Customer Service Automation market. Key competitors covered in the global Customer Service Automation market report include Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Fujitsu, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Verifone, Posiflex Technology, Ingenico Group, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type Manned POS Terminal Fixed POS Terminal Mobile POS Terminal Contactless POS Terminal Unattended Terminals Kiosk / Vending Machine Self-Checkout System Market Organized Market Unorganized Market Industry FMCG Health and Personal Care Apparel and footwear Hospitality Consumer Electronics Travel and Logistics Oil & Gas Others



Key Regions covered:

North America Customer Service Automation market S. Canada

Latin America Customer Service Automation market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Customer Service Automation market Germany France K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Customer Service Automation market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Customer Service Automation market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Customer Service Automation market

MEA Customer Service Automation Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Customer Service Automation Market