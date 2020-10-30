Impact of COVID-19 on Aluminum Pigments Market : Implications on Business

Global Aluminum Pigments Market: Highlights

The global aluminum pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.6% between 2019 and 2027 . Consumer preference for high performance aluminum pigments with attractive esthetic features has been rising significantly of late. Aluminum pigments are widely employed in the formulation of automotive paints & coatings to enhance their aesthetic properties.

Aluminum pigments are available in different shapes and sizes such as lamellar flakes (cornflakes), lenticular flakes (silver-dollars), and vacuum metallized pigments (VMPs). Furthermore, aluminum pigments are classified into two groups – leafing and non-leafing – depending on wetting properties.

Emergence of advanced technologies in the development process of aluminum pigments is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Pigments Market: Segmental Trends

Aluminum pigments are employed widely in paints and coatings, plastics, personal care, printing inks, and construction materials. Paints and coatings accounted for more than 45% share in global aluminum pigments market in 2018 . Aluminum pigments are used in paints & coatings to create metallic effect with good hiding power. They also act as anti-corrosion and anti-reflection agents. These pigments are employed in various types of coatings such as automotive, refinish, coil, conductive, roof, heat resistance, and primers.

. Aluminum pigments are used in paints & coatings to create metallic effect with good hiding power. They also act as anti-corrosion and anti-reflection agents. These pigments are employed in various types of coatings such as automotive, refinish, coil, conductive, roof, heat resistance, and primers. Plastic end-use stood second largest segment in global aluminum pigment market. Aluminum pigments impart metallic effect such as glittering in plastic industry. These pigments are widely used in thermoplastics due to their functional properties.

Personal care was another lucrative end-user segment of the aluminum pigments market in 2018. Aluminum pigments are largely employed in the production of several personal care products such as eye shadows, nail varnishes, mascara, blushers, shampoos, body washes, lotions, and creams to impart shimmering effects. Growth of the personal care industry is estimated to propel the market for aluminum pigments in the next few years.

Global Aluminum Pigments Market: Competition Landscape

Various large and medium scale manufacturers operate in the global aluminum pigments market. Intense rivalry is expected among established players due to the presence of integrated value chain.

Some of the leading players in the global aluminum pigments market include Alba Aluminiu, Altana AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Carlfors Bruk AB, Carl Schlenk AG, Geotech International B.V., Metaflake Ltd., Metal Powder Company Ltd., Silberline Mono Pigment Developments Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation and Toyal America Inc.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

End-user Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Personal Care

Printing Inks

Others

