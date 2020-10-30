Impact of COVID-19 on Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market : Implications on Business

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market is expected to reach ~US$ 20 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings in various applications such as water supply, oil & gas supply, and agricultural water supply is a key factor driving the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Additionally, growth of the global building & construction industry is anticipated to fuel the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77290

Key Drivers of Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market

The global polyethylene pipes & fittings market is primarily driven by the increase in usage of polyethylene pipes and fittings for water distribution in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Rise in investment in housing, infrastructure, and agriculture activities is estimated to boost the demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings across the globe. Water supply is the major requirement in construction and agricultural activities. This is projected to propel the demand for pipes and fittings. In turn, this is likely to augment the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Over the last few years, demand for water distribution and service pipes has increased significantly in the building & construction sector, led by the rise in new housing construction and non-residential building activities. This has boosted the polyethylene pipes & fittings market.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77290

High Density Polyethylene Pipes and Fittings to Witness High Demand

The high density polyethylene segment accounted for a significant share of the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market in 2019, as HDPE is highly moldable and relatively inexpensive material. HDPE pipes sustain high-pressure water flows. These pipes are used in underground water systems; plumbing, drainage, and sewage infrastructure; and farm irrigation systems. The demand for LDPE material in pipes and fittings is projected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the property of the material to withstand higher temperatures vis-à-vis HDPE. LDPE offers various advantages such as safety of potable water; long-term reliability; and resistance to corrosion, tuberculation, and deposits.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heightening-use-in-diverse-applications-to-ensure-promising-growth-for-melamine-market-asia-pacific-to-emerge-as-frontrunner-in-terms-of-regional-growth-tmr-301107689.html

Asia Pacific Holds Prominent Share of Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for a leading share of the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market in 2019, led by the rise in investments by governments of China, India, and Thailand in the construction sector. High production costs and intense competitiveness are anticipated to compel companies in Europe to continue to shift their manufacturing bases to Asia Pacific. The polyethylene pipes & fittings market in North America is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and rise in demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings in the industrial sector are projected to propel the polyethylene pipes & fittings market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Players in Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market

The global polyethylene pipes & fittings market is fragmented, with the presence of several domestic players that operate at regional or country level. Companies functioning in the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market are investing significantly in research and development activities to produce application specific pipes and fittings. Major players operating in the global polyethylene pipes & fittings market include Dow Chemical Company, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Apollo Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Uponor, and Quick Fitting Inc.

Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Segmentation

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Material

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (including UHMWPE, PEX, and CPE)

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Product

Pipes

Fittings Quick Connect Fittings Transition Fittings Buttfusion Fittings Electrofusion Fittings Others (including Flange and Extrusion)



Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Application

Water Distribution

Gas Distribution

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.