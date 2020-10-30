Asia Pacific 3D Sensors Market Increasing Revenue to US $ 42.23BN by 2027| Sony Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The Asia Pacific 3D Sensors Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

3D sensors market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 2.32 Bn in 2018 to US$ 42.23 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 35.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Some of the prominent smartphone manufacturers have pioneered the integration of 3D ToF sensors into their smartphone models. Leading global smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, LG, and Apple are the pioneers in the integration of 3D ToF sensors into various models. Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo RX17 Pro, Honor View 20, LG G8 ThinQ, and iPhone 2020 models have integrated or have planned to incorporate the 3D ToF sensors into the models.

Given the steady rise in income among Chinese consumers on average, the proportion of luxury vehicles among the population will also increase, giving way to more high-end vehicles equipped with OEM 3D sensor systems. In 2016, China was the largest manufacturer of passenger cars in the world. This steep rise in production can be attributed to the burgeoning numbers of local OEMs along with setting up manufacturing plants of global automobile manufacturers.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for 3D Sensors in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC 3D SENSORS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Technology

Stereo Vision

Time-of-Flight

Structured Light

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By End-user Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific 3D sensors Market -Companies Mentioned

Adafruit

AMS AG

Teledyne

IFM Electronic GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Keyence Corporation

Melexis

STMicroelectronics

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

