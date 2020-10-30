Rail Wheel and Axle Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis – Volume And Value, Revenue, Business Opportunity, Future Projections, And Key Trends

Rail Wheel and Axle Market: Overview

The rail wheel and axle market has made strides on the back of growing network of original equipment manufacturers in some parts of the world. Rise in production of locomotives in Mexico, China, Germany, and Russia. Expanding network of original equipment manufacturers is opening new avenues in the rail heel and axle market. The drive for the market rides on the back of growing railway networks, especially to connect rural areas. Major types of axles are hollow and solid. Key types of monoblock wheels, resilient wheels, rubber tyred wheels, and steel tyred wheels.

Key train types that the rail wheel and axle market serve are very high-speed trains, mainline trains, metro trains, freight trains, and special trains. Advances in high-speed vehicles has also led to strides in automotive. Over the years, advances made by science has led to new geometries of rail wheel and axle. Also, direct-to-consumer parts and services are gaining traction in the rail wheel and axle market.

Rail Wheel and Axle Market: Key Trends

The railway industry has seen OEMs rapidly adopting modern network technologies such as big data analytics. This has enabled OEMs to bolster their service offering, and is bellwether for growth for the rail wheel and axle market. Fast expanding network of railways in developing and less developed economies over the past few years is a key trend fueling the demand for products in the rail wheel and axle market.

Focus on making the railway infrastructure more energy efficient has also boosted the rail wheel and axle market. Focus on governments in numerous emerging economies to set up smart cities and smart railway infrastructure has positively impacted the market’s expansion. Governments in the U.S. and China have poured large funds to expand the railway infrastructure.

Rail Wheel and Axle Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Top manufacturers in the rail wheel and axle market are opening new facilities that comply with Certified Quality Management Systems (QMS). Several of them are focusing on quality and safety issues. Most companies in the rail wheel and axle market are also leaning on expanding their production facilities to strategic places. A few rolling stock manufacturers in developed markets have gained competitive edge over others by offering rail wheels and axle components that are certified. Notable regulations are IRIS (International Railway Industry Standard), AAR (Association of American Railroads), RISAS (Railway Industry Supplier Approval Scheme), and ISO 9001.

They are also venturing to meet the needs of high-speed platforms for the railway and automotive sectors. Countries they consider next hotbed of opportunities are Germany, Italy, Russia, and the U.K.

A key trend players will be capitalizing on will be powering the rolling systems with solar panels. Such novel technologies are expected to gain ground in European nations.

Some of the promising players relentlessly expanding their product portfolio in the rail wheel and axle market are Bombardier Inc., VELTRUP Technik Philippines, Inc., Semco India (P) Ltd., United Metallurgical Company, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Lucchini RS S.p.A., Kolowag AD, CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., ArcelorMittal A.S., Bonatrans Group A.S., Amsted Rail Company, Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., and CAF USA, Inc.

Rail Wheel and Axle Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, Asia and North America have been rapidly expanding opportunities in the rail wheel and axle wheel market. These regions have seen some of the most ambitious railway projects in recent years. Asian countries are putting a strong emphasis on connecting various parts with railway infrastructure. Moreover, the governments have also spent substantially to modernize rail cars, spurring the demand in these regional markets. Europe is also a promising regional market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

