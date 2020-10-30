Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Palmarosa Oil Market

Market outlook: Palmarosa Oil

The blooming era of a healthy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for the products derived from natural sources be it food, oil or cosmetics. The development in the contemporary market has ushered the demand for essential oils. The essential oils usually derived from distillation have found great use since history due to their enrichment with therapeutic and medicinal benefits. The aroma of these oils is surmised to induce an uplifting effect in the human sensory system. The evolution in the market has shepherded the development of different types of essential oils such as: Lavender oil, Peppermint oil, Tea Tree oil, Palmarosa oil, Frankincense oil, among others. Cymbopogon martini commonly known as Palmarosa oil has an enhanced importance in the market not only due to its rich aroma but also its multi-benefit profile involving health and skin benefits. The advancement in the field of alternative medicine has revived Aromatherapy wherein Palmarosa oil is highly recommended for the improvement in the psychological well-being.

Reasons for Covering Palmarosa Oil as a Title

Palmarosa oil derived from the native grasses of India is known for its enriched contribution of volatile oils. The stress buster properties in the aroma of Palmarosa oil is a boon for Ayurvedic treatments. Apart from Ayurveda Palmarosa oil is umpteen with benefits involving sepsis prevention, inhibition of bacterial growth, digestion improvement and its cytophylactic property help in wound healing. Over the past few years, the demand of Palmarosa oil has seen a significant elevation in the cosmetics industry. Its moisturizing properties have provided it with the efficiency for treatment of skin disorders such as: eczema, psoriasis, boils, acne, and abscesses. These benefits have resulted in a soaring demand of Palmarosa oil in the market. The easy blending property of Palmarosa oil along with its ability to stimulate cell growth has made it an important remedy for the treatment of animal skin disorders as well.

Global Palmarosa Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Palmarosa Oil market are: Floracopeia, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, Albert Vieille SAS, BioSource Naturals, Esoteric Oils, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Ventós, Florihana, Edens Graden Inc., Mountain Rose, Inc., among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Palmarosa oil Market

The incessant phase of a healthy lifestyle has beguiled the customers for utilizing Palmarosa oil due to the numerous benefits accompanied by a soothing aroma. From food processing to medicinal purposes Palmarosa oil has positioned itself as one of the most widely used essential oil in the market. The exclusive moisturizing properties steered with the rose-like fragrance has made it preferable in the cosmetics industry. Therefore, the market players need to come up with new strategies and promotional activities to spread the perks of Palmarosa oil thus, dilating the consumer awareness for Palmarosa oil allowing deeper penetration into the market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.