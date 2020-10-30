Demand for Earphones Wireless Market to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by FMI, “Earphones Wireless Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Earphones Wireless Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Earphones Wireless Market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the dominating segments in the global Earphones Wireless Market. In addition, it includes the graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definition of the Earphones Wireless Market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about earphone and headphone present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Earphones Wireless Market report.

Chapter 03 –Global Earphones Wireless Market: Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Earphones Wireless Market over the forecast period. Along with macro-economic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Earphones Wireless Market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Earphones Wireless Market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the Earphones Wireless Market.

Chapter 04 –Global Earphones Wireless Market: Market Forecast

This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the Earphones Wireless Market. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical Earphones Wireless Market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 05 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028 by Product Type

Based on product type, the Earphones Wireless Market is segmented into ear buds, in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028 by Technology

Based on technology, the Earphones Wireless Market is segmented into wireless and wired. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028 by Headset Type

Based on headset type, the Earphones Wireless Market is segmented into up to ANC and non-ANC. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028 by Application

This chapter provides details about the Earphones Wireless Market on the basis of application, and has been classified into personal use and professional use, which are further segmented into corporate offices, media & entertainment, sports, and gaming.

Chapter 09 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028 by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the Earphones Wireless Market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into distributor & value-added resellers and retail stores, which are further segmented into multi-brand & exclusive and e-commerce.

Chapter 10 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028 by Price Range

This chapter provides details about the Earphones Wireless Market on the basis of price range, and has been classified into distributor & value-added resellers and retail stores, which are further segmented into low price, medium price, and premium price.

Chapter 11 – Global Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028 by Region

This chapter explains how the Earphones Wireless Market is expected to grow across various geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American Earphones Wireless Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of earphone and headphone.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Earphones Wireless Market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Earphones Wireless Market in leading countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the Earphones Wireless Market based on the product and the end-user industry in several countries, such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, U.K., BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of the South Asia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Earphones Wireless Market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Earphones Wireless Market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Earphones Wireless Market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the Earphones Wireless Market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Earphones Wireless Market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Earphones Wireless Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the Earphones Wireless Market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the Earphones Wireless Market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.

Some of the market players featured in the report are

Plantronics Pty Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

JVC Corporation,

Harman International Industries

GN Netcom (Jabra)

Philips Electronics Ltd.

Bose Corporation

Audio-Technica Corporation

Beats (Apple Inc.).

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the earphone and headphone report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Earphones Wireless Market.

