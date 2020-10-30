Safety Helmets Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Safety has always been a matter of concern during industrial activities, primarily in construction sites. More protected the workers are, lower the chances of injuries and accidents at construction sites. Head is the organ of human body that is wholly encased inside a bone. This states the importance of protecting the most vital part of the human body, the brain. Safety helmets or hard hats act as the first line of defense against such type of head injuries. Safety helmets are one of the most useful personal protective equipment to wear, protecting the brain & head from impact trauma.

A well manufactured safety helmet is necessary while present at such work sites. In various industrial operational environments such as mining, construction, forestry and power, there are high chances of accidents that may result in head injuries. Personnel in work sites are exposed to numerous risks such as collision with heavy bodies, fall from high buildings, falling of heavy objects to the body and so on. Owing to the nature of such works, it is impossible to eliminate these type of risks with collective protective equipment. Hence, the only possible way to ensure the manpower safety is the utilization of safety helmets.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15301

To effectively reduce the risk of an injury, appropriate type of safety helmet should be used. Safety helmets selected must satisfy various performance requirements such as resistance to penetration, offers maximum comfort to user and shock absorption. Safety helmet protects the user’s head against impact from objects falling from above, lateral forces, hitting fixed risky objects at workstation, open flame, electric shock, splash of molten metals, high temperature, etc. Safety helmets are available in market in various colours that signify different uses at the construction site. The designation signified by colours vary from company to company.

Global Safety Helmets Market: Segmentation

The global safety helmets market can be segmented on the basis of material type and application.

On the basis of material type, the global safety helmets market can be segmented into;

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Fiberglass reinforced Plastic (FRP)

On the basis of application, the global safety helmets market can be segmented into;

Construction Site

Ore Mining

Crude oil production site

Sports

Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15301

Global Safety Helmets Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidents of head injuries occurring in various industries on a daily basis leads to rising awareness among the consumers regarding the head safety as well as life safety and is one of the major reasons boosting the demand for safety helmets across various workplaces, which include construction site and ore mining. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the global safety helmets market growth. Moreover, the enactment of strict safety norms mandating the use of safety helmet by every individual at the workstation propels the market growth to a great extent.

Owing to the exposure to ultra-violet light and sunlight, the plastic used may brittle and as a result the helmet may not provide adequate protection, which is essential to prevent serious accidents. The aforementioned reasons are expected to be the significant challenges in the global safety helmets market. Stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing and labelling of safety helmets are also projected to hamper the growth of the global safety helmets market.

Global Safety Helmets Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to dominate other regions in the global safety helmets market over the forecast period. Owing to the large industrial base and major oil & gas production sites in countries such as India & China, the demand for safety helmets is rising every day. North America and Europe are also found to be the key regions in terms of consumption of safety helmets owing to the rising construction activities in the region.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15301

Global Safety Helmets Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the Safety Helmets market identified across the value chain include

3M,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Deltaplus,

MSA (India) Limited,

NAFFCO,

Safe.Dot International,

JSP,

uvex safety group,

Scott Safety,

KARAM,

Qingdao Meikang Fireproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Polison Corporation