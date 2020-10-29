LIVE STream:: South Alabama vs Georgia Southern Live Stream NCAA FOOTBALL Week 9 game

How are you NCAA College Football friends? Welcome to today’s NCAAF Week 9 Thursday College Football to watch the great fight. Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time. Week 9 of the college football season gets started on Thursday night with a Sun Belt matchup between South Alabama and Georgia Southern. The Georgia Southern Eagles will host the South Alabama Jaguars to kick off Week 9 of the college football season on Thursday night live on ESPN.

Georgia Southern enters in with a 3-2 overall record including 1-2 in the Sun Belt. The Eagles are coming off a 28-14 road loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, which are now ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The game was tied after three quarters, but Georgia Southern struggled to generate much offense and finished with just 218 total yards. Quarterback Shai Werts completed 7/20 passes for 94 yards and two interceptions. J.D. King led the team on the ground with 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

South Alabama is also heading into Thursday night with a 3-2 record, but at the top of the Sun Belt West with a 2-0 conference record. The Jaguars won consecutive games against Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe. South Alabama put up 415 total yards, and wide receiver Kawaan Baker put on a show with 154 yards on six catches with three touchdowns. Quarterback Desmond Trotter completed 8/12 passes for 184 yards in addition to the three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 33 yards on eight rushes with a rushing score. Carlos Davis ran for 58 yards on 17 carries.

Georgia Southern is 6-0 all-time in this series, including a 20-17 victory in Mobile, Alabama in 2019.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch South Alabama at Georgia Southern on Thursday, October 29th at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, or you can stream it via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: South Alabama vs Georgia Southern (-4)

Point Total: 51

Money line: South Alabama (+170), Georgia Southern (-230)

South Alabama is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games.

The total went under in four of South Alabama’s last five games.

Georgia Southern is 6-0 straight up in its last six home games.

The total went under in six of Georgia Southern’s last seven games.

Who’s Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 3-2; Georgia Southern 3-2

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. South Alabama and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Jaguars have not won a single game against Georgia Southern in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since November of 2015.

South Alabama took their game against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week by a conclusive 38-14 score. That 24-point margin sets a new team best for South Alabama on the season. WR Kawaan Baker and QB Desmond Trotter were among the main playmakers for South Alabama as the former caught six passes for three TDs and 154 yards and the latter passed for three TDs and 184 yards on 12 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 33 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Baker’s 80-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, falling 28-14. QB Shai Werts had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 94 yards passing.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Alabama’s victory brought them up to 3-2 while Georgia Southern’s loss pulled them down to an identical 3-2. South Alabama is 1-1 after wins this season, and the Eagles are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium — Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $45.90

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Southern have won all of the games they’ve played against South Alabama in the last six years.