watch Fresno State vs Colorado State Live Stream NCAA football Week 9 Thursday Game

College football lovers, stay tuned to watch today’s NCAAF Week 9 Georgia Southern vs South Alabama game. Georgia Southern vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview. Georgia Southern vs South Alabama Broadcast. Georgia Southern welcomes South Alabama to Statesboro tonight, in a game that looks to be two programs trending in opposite directions.

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. EST, Oct. 29

Location: Paulson Stadium; Statesboro, GA

Weather: 76 degrees at kickoff, 75 percent chance of rain

Records: Georgia Southern (3-2, 1-2 Sun Belt); South Alabama (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt)

TV: ESPN

Georgia Southern (3-2) vs South Alabama (3-2) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Eagles have been fantastic at controlling the block, controlling games, and handling the tempo by owning third downs on both sides of the ball. It’s been holding on to the ball for a Sun Belt-high 33:42 a game.

South Alabama likes to try controlling the game on its own and dominate the clock, but that’s not happening against this rushing game.

The Jaguars have a fantastic run defense – more on that in a moment – and the numbers will show it, but it only faced one offense that’s remotely like they’re going to see when they walk into Allen E. Paulson, and that was the Tulane attack run by former Georgia Southern head man Willie Fritz.

Tulane was the only team to run for over 200 yards and five yards per carry against South Alabama, and it won.

Why South Alabama Will Win

Will the Georgia Southern running game be able to work?

It didn’t get going last week against Coastal Carolina, and the Eagles lost. It failed to hit 200 yards against Louisiana, and it was a tight 20-18 loss. The Eagles hit well over 200 yards – over 300 in two of the games – in the other three games and won them all.

South Alabama has allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in three of the five games – won them all – and allowed over 200 just once. The defensive isn’t great at getting into the backfield, but it’s an active bunch that’s great at getting around the ball. Combine that, with an efficient passing game, and the Jaguars can control the game.

What’s Going To Happen

The South Alabama defense will keep this close throughout the first half, but Georgia Southern will do a better job of controlling the game, it’ll own third downs, and it’ll have a good enough game in the secondary to get past the loss to Coastal Carolina and get back in the Sun Belt chase.

Georgia Southern vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 30, South Alabama 24

Georgia Southern -4, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

Prediction

I think this game is the tale of two programs trending in exact opposite directions. South Alabama has found its quarterback of the future and provided him with the requisite weapons to do damage.

Georgia Southern seems to have weapons, but is more interested in grinding out drives that eventually end in punts or field goal attempts. Give me the team on the uptick rather than the one that has fewer answers for its opponents every week.

South Alabama 24, Georgia Southern 17