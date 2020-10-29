Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market to witness Exponential Growth during forecast period 2020-2027

The global artificial intelligence in fashion market accounted for US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,391.7 Mn in 2027

Driving factors such as availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services across the globe, and real time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI in fashion industry will drive the market during the forecast period and have a high impact in the short term. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players:

Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom Technologies S.L., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

The artificial intelligence in fashion market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment, application, end-user industry, and geography. The artificial intelligence in fashion market based on offerings is sub-segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the artificial intelligence in fashion market. The artificial intelligence in fashion market on the basis of deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for artificial intelligence in fashion by application is further segmented into product recommendation, virtual assistant, product search and discovery, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, and others. The product recommendation segment led the artificial intelligence in the fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

