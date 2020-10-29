Global GaN Power Devices Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

GaN power devices are expected to witness high demand in the coming decade because of their compact size and the provision of more offerings with technology such as GaN Si. Established players as well as start-ups in the global GaN power devices market need to focus on GaN Si, which is expected to have high potential in the years to come. However, as the cost of the two-inch substrate is much higher than the cost of a larger six-inch silicon substrate, the prices of GaN power devices are expected to drop during the forecast period. GaN materials offer higher efficiencies than silicon, leading to greater energy savings in devices like power electronics, laser diodes, and light-emitting diodes; however, the future of GaN is likely to be shaky as it is likely to face off against silicon substrates.

Interesting findings like these are covered extensively in our new report titled “GaN Power Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).” According to our analysts, GaN power device providers can focus on expanding their presence in Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries and Turkey, where governments have been taking the initiative to adopt innovative technologies for efficient utilisation of power sources.

Our report highlights the main factors accountable for the downfall in prices of GaN power devices in the near future

Hydride vapour phase epitaxy (HVPE) is an epitaxial growth technique often employed to produce semiconductors such as GaN. However, because of the decrease in the cost of ammonothermal substrate in the future, HVPE substrate costs are anticipated to fall by 2020

Newer materials such as aluminium nitride (AlN) are ideally suited to very low wavelength, Ultra violet-LED, green laser diode and high switching frequency power electronics applications, and can be an effective alternative to bulk GaN, resulting in the fall of prices in future

Industry professionals are trying to be well versed in the regulatory requirements and also standard bodies such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers or IEEE are working to ensure that the published standards are up to date. IEEE is one of the world’s most important standards organisations. One of the standards such as the IEEE standard 802 and its various constituent standards relating to computer networking have become ubiquitous. Other standard bodies in addition to the IEEE have a major influence on industry adoption including the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), European Committee for Standardization (CEN), and a large number of regional and national standards bodies worldwide.

Report Structure

We have taken a detailed overview of the parent market while covering the global GaN Power Devices market. The changing market dynamics of GaN Power Devices have been taken into consideration to get a crystal clear picture of the overall market. The report also highlights recent industry trends and developments, market strategies of key players and their product offerings, market segmentation and market size by volume and value. This report also consists of historical demand trends, GaN Power Devices growth rate, the financial performance of top companies across the seven regions, macro-economic indicators such as GDP and population growth and the influence of increasing disposable income. Besides, market definition, types and applications of GaN Power Devices, demand and supply side drivers, and global market restraints, opportunities and trends have also been included in this exclusive report.

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct comprehensive industry interviews. Data thus obtained is validated using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary research data along with Future Market Insights’ analysis contribute to the final data.

