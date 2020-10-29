COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Coil Coatings in 2020

Leading stakeholders in the paints & coatings industry are introducing innovative methods of applying paint to metal with the use of new technologies, and consequently, coil coating is emerging as a popular one among end users. With the widening range of the applications of coil coating, a mounting number of market players are increasing focus on differentiating the features of their products to boost sales across various industrial areas.

Increasing demand for long-lasting and high-performance coil coatings is also triggering innovation in the market, and leading players are introduce new features of coil coating that allow end users to visualise coils on real surfaces. In the coming years, with the rise in awareness about the consistency-related advantages of coil coated metals, the adoption of coil coating methods is expected to grow across end-use areas.

Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the coil coatings market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the coil coatings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Coil Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global coil coatings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Material Type Product Type End-Use Application Region Polyester Topcoats Construction Steel North America Epoxy Primers Transportation Aluminium Latin America PVC Backing Coats Consumer Durable Goods Refrigerators

Washing Machine

Ovens & Toasters

Air Conditioners

Others

Western Europe Plastisols Others HVAC Eastern Europe Acrylic Metal Furniture APEJ Polyurethane Others MEA PVDF Japan Silicone

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the coil coatings market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the coil coatings market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the coil coatings market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the coil coatings market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the coil coatings market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, overview of the coil coatings market, and value chain analysis for the coil coatings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 04 – Global Coil Coatings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the coil coatings market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical coil coatings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). The chapter also includes a pessimistic & optimistic outlook for coil coatings. Along with it, an overview of the key insights is also provided by market participants.

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the coil coatings market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, patents fillings, and value chain analysis for the coil coatings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Material Type

Based on the material type, the coil coatings market is segmented into polyester, epoxy, PVC, plastisols, acrylic, polyurethane, PVDF and silicone. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the coil coatings market and market attractiveness analysis based on the material type.

Chapter 07 – Global Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the coil coatings market based on the product type, and has been classified into topcoats, primers, backing coats and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End-Use

This chapter provides details about the coil coatings market based on the end use, and has been classified into construction, transportation, consumer durable goods, refrigerators, washing machine, ovens & toasters, air conditioners, HVAC, metal furniture, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 09 – Global Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the coil coatings market based on the application, and has been classified into steel and aluminum. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 10 – Global Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the coil coatings market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), the MEA (Middle East & Africa), and Japan.

Chapter 11 – North America Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America coil coatings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the coil coatings market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the coil coatings market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, important growth prospects of the coil coatings market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Poland and the Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – APEJ Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, China, India, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of APEJ are prominent countries in the APEJ region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the APEJ coil coatings market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the APEJ coil coatings market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – MEA Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the coil coatings market in MEA by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa and rest of MEA. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the coil coatings market in MEA.

Chapter 17 – Japan Coil Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the coil coatings market will grow in Japan, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the coil coatings market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the coil coatings market, along with the detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Becker Group, The Chemours Company, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint CO. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Titan Coatings, Inc.among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the coil coatings market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the coil coatings market.