Technical Textiles Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2027

This market research report on the global Technical Textiles market examines the growth prospects for the key players operating in this market space including: (E. I. duPont de Nemours and Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Hohenstein group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Freudenberg & Co. KG…….)

Technical Textiles Market Taxonomy On the basis of technology used, the market is segmented into: Thermoforming 3D Weaving 3D Knitting Nano fibers Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments Hand-made elements Others On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into: Agrotech (Agro-textiles) Buildtech (Construction textiles) Clothtech (Clothing textiles) Geotech (Geo-textiles) Hometech (Domestic-textiles) Indutech (Industrial-textiles) Meditech (Medical-textiles) Mobiltech (automotive-textiles) Oekotech (Ecological protection textiles) Packtech (Packaging-textiles) Protech (Protective-textiles) Sportech (Sports-textiles)



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Technical Textiles.

