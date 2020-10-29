Cloud Computing Market 2020 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

The global cloud computing market is expected to gain momentum from the rising inclination of enterprises to omni-cloud solutions from multi-cloud solutions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size stood at was USD 193.60 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 684.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand for VoD Solutions to Propel Growth

The demand for live streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu is surging rapidly backed by the lockdown measures implemented by governments worldwide to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. These video-on-demand (VoD) solutions are further resulting in the high demand for IaaS cloud-based services. Also, because of the work from home practices across the globe, there is a high demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. We are delivering authentic reports to help you select the right strategy for regaining business confidence and generate more sales of cloud computing solutions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Urgent Need to Analyze Data-driven Business Strategies will Favor Growth

The integration of innovative technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with cloud computing solutions is increasing globally. It is aiding in analyzing, visualizing, and monitoring data-driven business strategies. At the same time, such integration processes would allow companies to make complex data accessible and usable over the visual representation, as well as to accelerate their visualization capabilities. However, the rising number of privacy and security concerns regarding unforeseen emergencies, application vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks, and data breaches may hamper the overall cloud computing market growth throughout the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Owing to Presence of Amazon, IBM, & Apple

Regionally, in 2019, North America generated USD 58.10 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to lead the market fueled by the presence of several prominent cloud computing service providers, namely, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit an astonishing growth in the near future backed by the rapid digitalization and the rising internet penetration. Europe would show a substantial CAGR because of the high expenditure on cloud-based technologies in the region.

