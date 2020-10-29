Copper Paste Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Introduction

Copper paste is highly corrosion resistant and contains no other metallic elements such as sulphur, nickel and lead. Copper paste that mainly consists of copper as a filler is held together by binders, commonly phenolic resins. Copper paste is mainly used in high stress and high temperature applications. Moreover, copper pastes are also resistant to high pressures and enable better sealing in corrosive atmospheres. Copper paste provides lubrication and protects the substrate against corrosion, seizing, galling and fretting.

Along with being used in electrical and electronics industries, copper paste is also used in the automotive industry and general industrial applications. Primarily employed in screen printing applications in the electronic industry, which is better known as printed electronics, copper paste is used on flexible substrates such as paper, polycarbonate and PET, among others. Copper paste is potentially considered as the most economical alternative to silver-based pastes.

Copper Paste Market: Dynamics

The rising use of printed electronics is estimated to be one of the prime factors driving the growth of the copper paste market. Reduced manufacturing costs and minimal metal waste as compared to the conventional photolithography method are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, since copper is more widely accepted among the manufacturers of electronic components, it is anticipated to surge the demand for copper paste in the global market. Copper paste is also used as an anti-seize lubricant to reduce friction between mated metal parts and threaded joints at temperatures over 900OC where most conventional lubricants fail. Among silver, gold and copper nanoparticles, copper particles are less conductive, which is estimated to set some limitations on the growth of the copper paste market.

Several manufacturers are selling their copper paste products in different types of packaging for industrial use and DIY applications. Given the increased use in industrial applications, the DIY segment is estimated to account for a minor, but significant, share in the overall copper paste market.

Copper Paste Market: Segmentation

The copper paste market can be segmented on the basis of product type, temperature, sales channel and application.

On the basis of product type, the copper paste market can be segmented into:

Lubricant

Conductive Paste

On the basis of temperature, the copper paste market has been segmented into:

Low Temperature (≤ 300 O C)

C) High Temperature (> 300OC)

On the basis of sales channel, the copper paste market has been segmented into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

On the basis of application, the copper paste market has been segmented into:

Printed Electronics

Power Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Brake Noise Absorbent

DIY Applications

Copper Paste Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the manufacturing of copper paste is highly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Several manufacturers are noted to be complete specialty chemical service providers to automotive and industrial sectors. The players specifically engaged in the manufacturing and sale of copper paste are relatively less and new to the market. In terms of consumption of copper paste, Europe is estimated to be at the forefront with the growth of automotive production and automotive fleet in the region. The rapid shift from conventional vehicles to electronic and hybrid vehicles is also a key factor driving the growth of the copper paste market in Europe. Asia Pacific and North America copper paste markets are estimated to expand at a medium pace and follow Europe in terms of growth. The copper paste markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness relatively slow growth, owing to the minimal penetration of the product in these regions and the slow growth of the overall electronics industry.

Copper Paste Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global copper paste market identified across the value chain include Tatsuta Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd., Henkel Australia Pty. Ltd., Permatex Company, Material Concept, Inc., NOF America Corporation, Motorex-Bucher-Group, Wurth Group, Heraeus Group, Shoei Chemical INC., Liqui Moly, Fuchs Lubricants (UK) plc, Weicon GmbH & Co.KG, Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. and CRC Industries Europe NV.

