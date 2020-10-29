Edge Computing Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Apigee Corporation

The report titled “Edge Computing Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Edge Computing market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.

Edge Analytics solutions and its applications are gaining traction among the corporates due to the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) & proliferation of massive amount of data through connected devices, predictive and real-time intelligence on network devices which acts as a catalyst to the growth and adoption of edge analytics which increases scalability and cost optimization, are some of the driving forces of edge analytical tools and technology.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Edge Computing Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc., Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc., Analytic Edge, Prism Tech and others.

Global Edge Computing Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Edge Computing Market on the basis of Types are:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

On the basis of Application , the Global Edge Computing Market is segmented into:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Regional Analysis For Edge Computing Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Edge Computing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Edge Computing Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Edge Computing Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Edge Computing Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Edge Computing Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

