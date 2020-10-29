E-Discovery Market 2020 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – IBM, Micro Focus, Catalyst, FTI, Accessdata, Zylab, EPIQ, Fronteo

The report titled “E-Discovery Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The E-Discovery market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global E-Discovery Market: Opentext, Nuix, Microsoft, IBM, Micro Focus, Catalyst, FTI, Accessdata, Zylab, EPIQ, Fronteo, Conduent, Relativity, Logikcull, Advanced Discovery, Cloudnine, Commvault, Driven and others.

Global E-Discovery Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global E-Discovery Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global E-Discovery Market is segmented into:

BSFI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

Regional Analysis For E-Discovery Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global E-Discovery Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of E-Discovery Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the E-Discovery Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of E-Discovery Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of E-Discovery Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

