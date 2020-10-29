Global Phenolphthalein Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phenolphthalein Market: Introduction

Phenolphthalein is an acid-base reacting agent which changes its color with respect to pH levels. Acid base reactors such as phenolphthalein are usually weak acids or bases which when dissolved in water dissociate slightly and give rise to ions. Phenolphthalein is a colorless weak acid which when dissolved in water gives rise in pink anions. However, the pink color which is formed when phenolphthalein is dissolved in acids is too pale to be easily observed as the concentration of anions in such resulting solutions is too low. On the other hand, in alkaline solutions the concentration of the anions which are formed upon addition of phenolphthalein is high and the pink color can be distinctly observed. Phenolphthalein is slightly soluble in water and is primarily dissolve din alcohols in order to conduct experiments. Phenolphthalein is also a class of dye commonly referred to as pthalein dye. One of the common uses of phenolphthalein is in acid-base titrations. Phenolphthalein is also classified as a universal indicator along with methyl red, bromothymol blue, and thymol blue. Another important property possessed by phenolphthalein is that phenolphthalein adopts for different states in aqueous solutions. In strongly acidic solutions, phenolphthalein exists in a protonated form and produces orange coloration. Between strongly acidic and slightly basic solutions, phenolphthalein exists in the lactone form which is usually colorless. Phenolphthalein in the doubly protonated phenolate form gives rise to the common pink coloration. In strongly basic solutions, phenolphthalein undergoes a slow fading reaction with increasing pH levels and becomes completely colorless hen the pH level exceeds 13.0.

Phenolphthalein finds its application in construction industry in concrete carbonation, in education (chemistry classes) in study involving reaction kinetics, and in entertainment as a component in disappearing inks and dyes in toys. Further, phenolphthalein is also used in a number of medical and healthcare applications.

Phenolphthalein Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing need for development of new drugs in order to cure severe ailments is a major factor which is driving the growth of the global phenolphthalein market at present. The increasing geriatric population and their associated age related ailments which require specific types of medicines devoid of side effects is also a key requirement which calls for research and development in the field of medicine. In addition, the ever increasing growth of the electronics industry and other manufacturing industries makes use of phenolphthalein based products as an adhesive which has stronger bonding capacity in comparison to other commonly used adhesives. This is also a major use case for phenolphthalein which is creating a positive impact on the global phenolphthalein market.

The major restraint which is adversely impacting the growth of the phenolphthalein market stems from its medical properties. Although phenolphthalein was used for decades as a laxative, it is currently facing a hurdle as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked pharmaceutical distributors, retailers, and manufacturers to take phenolphthalein based laxatives off the shelf in US markets. This ban has also resulted in other global markets to follow suit. This is due to the fact that phenolphthalein has carcinogenic properties and its ability to cause ovarian cancer. As a result, the European Chemical Agency (ECA) has added phenolphthalein to the list of substances of very high concern.

Phenolphthalein Market: Market Segmentation

The global Phenolphthalein market can be segmented on the basis of type, and application

On the basis of type, the global Phenolphthalein market is segmented into:

1g/L (gram per litre/liter)

5g/L

On the basis of application, the global Phenolphthalein market is segmented into:

Adhesives

Textiles

Education

Healthcare

Industrial Chemicals

Others (Toys, Construction, etc.)

Phenolphthalein Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is the most dominant market for Phenolphthalein. The demand for Phenolphthalein is primarily from the US market owing to continual funding by Governments in the region for medical research initiatives. In addition, the huge geriatric population in the region which requires regular medical care and transplants is also a key driver of the phenolphthalein market in the region. Europe is the second dominant market for phenolphthalein as a number of large automobile companies are present in the region and the requirement of adhesives for such companies is voluminous. East and South Asia are expected to be the fastest growing markets for phenolphthalein as there are a number of electronics and textile manufacturers in the region which make use of phenolphthalein extensively as adhesives and textiles and toy dyes.

Phenolphthalein: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global Phenolphthalein market are:

