Acetate Yarn Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2019 – 2029

Acetate Yarn Market: Introduction

Acetate yarn is a synthetic fiber based yarn with a threadlike structure. Acetate yarn was first developed in 1865, by heating cotton at ~140oC degrees with calcium and acetic anhydride. Nowadays, acetate yarn is produced from cellulose acetate by breaking down wood pulp into purified cellulose. Further, purified cellulose is mixed with acetic anhydride in the presence of sulfuric acid as a catalyst, after that the filament is stretched out from the spinning solution extruded in a column of dry air. Acetate yarn can be mixed with different colors, including black, which is required in the manufacturing of dress materials, clotheslining, and other textile related products. Acetate yarn is widely consumed in the production of cigarette filters and butts.

Acetate Yarn Market: Dynamics

Cigarette manufacturing industry and textile & apparel industry are the major end-use industries, which are preliminarily influencing the growth of the acetate yarn market globally. Rising per capita spending of consumers on cigarettes and other related products resulted in the rising consumption of cigarettes among consumers. This factor is likely to create a positive impact on the acetate yarn market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and trends related to clothing among consumers are expected to boost the demand for acetate yarn. Acetate yarn is also used in the manufacturing of bandages, gauges, etc., which, in turn, is driving the acetate yarn market.

Titanium Dioxide (TiO 2 ) is one of the key component used in the manufacturing of cellulose acetate, which is the primary raw material for acetate yarn. The high cost of titanium dioxide affects the raw material production in price-sensitive regions, which, in turn, causes a setback for the acetate yarn market. Emission of air pollutants during the production of acetate yarn due to the usage of additives, solvents, and other organic compounds in fiber processing are hazardous to human health. Owing to which governments in different regions are implementing stringent regulations on the production of acetate yarn, which might act as a restraining factor for the acetate yarn market. However, acetone, methanol, and methyl ethyl ketone are the solvents that are currently used by manufacturers during the production of cellulose-based acetate yarn to lower the emissions.

Different techniques, such as VOC control is being adopted by manufacturers for the production of acetate yarn, which is expected to drive the acetate yarn market in the upcoming years. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on reducing the production cost while maintaining the quality of the product.

The global acetate yarn market is considered to be a highly fragmented market owing to the presence of national and international players in multi-regional markets.

Acetate Yarn Market: Segments-

The acetate yarn market can be segmented into two factors based on its type, end use, and application.

The acetate yarn market is segmented based on its type

Triacetate Fibers

Diacetate Fibers

The acetate yarn market is segmented based on its end use

Textile

Tobacco

Healthcare

The acetate yarn market is segmented based on its application

Dresses and Fabrics

Cigarette Filters

Curtains, Bedsheets

Pillow Covers

Wedding Dresses

Others

Acetate Yarn Market: Regional Overview –

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent share in the acetate yarn market in terms of consumption due to the increasing disposable income, coupled with the growing use of cigarettes, especially among youth. The rapid growth of the textile industry in countries such as China, India, and Bangladesh, is expected to escalate the acetate yarn market. Europe & North America are anticipated to show moderate growth in the acetate yarn market due to the maturity in the end-use industry. In terms of volume and revenue, Germany accounts for the extensive growth of the global acetate yarn market due to the growing demand for cigarettes products. While other regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are estimated to collectively represent significant opportunities for the acetate yarn market owing to the growing end-use industries.

Acetate Yarn Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the acetate yarn market are as follows:-