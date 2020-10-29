Propyl Gallate Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2029

Propyl Gallate Market: Introduction

Propyl gallate is an organic chemical compound belonging to the ester family. Propyl gallate is a white crystalline powder and is soluble in several organic compounds. Commercially, propyl gallate is synthesized from the condensation reaction of propanol and gallic acid. Propyl gallate is mostly used as an antioxidant to prevent oxidation and stabilize food, animal feed, and food packaging products.

It is also used as an antioxidant in various cosmetics & personal care products such as toothpaste, grooming products, and other personal care products. Propyl gallate is used as an additive in lubricating oil, transforming oil, pressure sensitive adhesives, and special rubbers, among others. Propyl gallate is also used as an additive in edible oils, fats, baked food products, mayonnaise, meat and meat products, milk powder, and candies. Propyl gallate, in combination with ascorbic palmitate and citric acid demonstrates high functionality as an antioxidant used in the food & feed industry. Propyl gallate is used as an anti-quenching agent in lab scale applications such as fluorescence microscopy, etc. The use of propyl gallate is permissible to a specific regulatory limit. For example, propyl gallate can be used as an antioxidant in the food industry with maximum usage limit of 0.1gm/kg.

Propyl Gallate Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and food & beverage industry is anticipated to act as a prime factor driving the growth of the propyl gallate market. Growing population and changing lifestyle, has resulted into the change in eating habits and food preferences. Adoption of hard & fast lifestyle and changing demographics, coupled with the rising urban population has up surged the consumption of packaged food products. Increasing consumption of packaged food is anticipated to propel the growth of the propyl gallate market in the forthcoming period. Increasing disposable income, along with the increased youth attention towards grooming, self-hygiene & styling for better looks, and better self-presentation, has elevated the demand for cosmetics & personal care products, which in turn, is expected to boost the propyl gallate market. Growing demand for efficient lubricants and adhesives from various industrial applications is estimated to positively influence the propyl gallate market. However, an increasing demand for bio-based antioxidants and availability of alternative solutions, is expected to act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the adoption of standardized production technologies and incorporating certified production processes.

Propyl Gallate Market: Segmentation

The global propyl gallate market can be segmented on the basis of its grade, function, and the end-use industry:

The global propyl gallate market segmentation based on its grade:

Technical Grade (<98%)

Feed Grade (98-99%)

Food Grade (≥99%)

Pharmaceutical Grade (≥5%)

The global propyl gallate market is segmentation based on its function:

Antioxidant

Anti-quenching Agents

Adhesives

Lubricating Agents

Additives

The global propyl gallate market segmentation based on its end-use industry:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Propyl Gallate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is attributed to be the prominent market for propyl gallate and is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the rising urban population, growing self-awareness, and personal health consciousness, along with an elevating consumption of processed and packaged food. Matured market regions such as North America and Europe, are likely to be the promising markets for propyl gallate owing to the high consumption of packaged and processed food products, and cosmetics & personal care products. However increasing demand for bio-based products in Europe and North America regions is creating ambiguities regarding the market growth. Changing demographics has resulted into the increase in demand for packaged food and personal care products in Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The regions in combination is estimated to create substantial opportunities for the propyl gallate market.

Propyl Gallate Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global propyl gallate market are:

Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries, Inc., Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co.,Ltd., Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., VEEPRHO PHARMACEUTICALS s.r.o, Minakem, Gallochem Co., Ltd., Zhushan County Tianxin Medical & Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Xiangxi Gaoyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. among others.

