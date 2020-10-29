Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market research to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2019 – 2029

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market: Introduction

Polyvinyl Butyral Resins is a type of specialty thermoplastic resin which is most widely used in applications which necessitate optical clarity, strong binding & adhesions to different surfaces along with flexibility and toughness. Polyvinyl Butyral Resins is commonly known as PVB is resins and is commercially manufactured by reacting polyvinyl alcohol with butyraldehyde. Polyvinyl Butyral Resins is primarily used as a raw material for the manufacturing of laminated/interlayered safety glass film/sheet which mainly used in architectural and automotive applications. The film based application accounts for more than half of the global consumption of Polyvinyl Butyral Resins. In automotive industry Polyvinyl Butyral Resins based laminated/interlayered safety glass is generally used in windshields manufacturing, in the recent years laminated/interlayered safety glass is used in rooftops and side glass of luxury cars for the purpose of weight & noise reduction. Polyvinyl Butyral Resins based laminated/interlayered safety glass and sheets are also widely used in building & construction in the manufacturing of windows and to encourage energy savings due its insulating properties and to decrease the noise levels. Polyvinyl Butyral Resins based films and sheets are also used in the production of solar panel encapsulants, due to the predominating use of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) films for solar encapsulation, this application holds smaller share as compared to others. As compared to film based applications the non-film based applications accounts lower consumption of Polyvinyl Butyral Resins across the globe. The non-film based applications of Polyvinyl Butyral Resins includes wash primers, wood coatings, ceramic binders, structural adhesives, ink/dry toners, composite fibers etc. Polyvinyl Butyral Resins films are sold under the brand names such as KB PVB, GlasNovations, Saflex, WINLITE, EVERLAM, Butacite, Trosifol and S-Lec among others.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market: Dynamics

The ever increasing urbanization rate has up ramped up the growth of building and construction industry and the associated building & construction materials market growth which in turn is understood to act as primary driving factor for the global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market. Increasing stringent regulations for energy efficient buildings and increased inclination towards the adoption noise reducing construction materials has increased the consumption of laminated/interlayered safety glass, which is anticipated to positively influence the Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market growth in developed and developing regions. Growth in automotive production is estimated to drive the market growth of global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market. The intensifying demand for solar energy and solar photovoltaic modules in developed and developing countries will drive the demand for Polyvinyl Butyral Resins from solar encapsulants. GDP growth, increasing adoption of renewable energy and rising standard of living are anticipated to indirectly influence the global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market.

Availability of alternative solutions such as glass products and EVA films is expected to hamper the market growth of global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market. In the recent years, prominent manufacturers involved in the global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market have expanded their manufacturing capabilities in order to cater the rising market demand.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market: Segmentation

The global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market can be segmented on the basis of its form, application and end use.

The global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market is segmented on the basis of its form:

Powder/Granulated

Films & Sheets

The global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Film based application: Laminated/interlayered Safety Glass Solar Panel Encapsulants

Non-Film based application: Wood Coatings Wash Primers Structural Adhesives Ceramic Binders Composite Fibers Inks/Dry Tonner



The global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market is segmented on the basis of its end use:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Paints & Coatings

Others

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market: Regional Outlook

Considering the growth of automotive and construction industry in the Asia Pacific region, along rise in adoption of photovoltaic modules in countries such as China, India and Japan is increasing the demand for Polyvinyl Butyral Resins. Also the rising production capabilities in China, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be prominent market for Polyvinyl Butyral Resins. Increasing number of stringent government regulations and increased government initiatives for energy efficient buildings in the regions such as Europe and North America, has up surged the demand for Polyvinyl Butyral Resins laminated/interlayered safety glass for construction application. But the dwindling the automotive production in these regions is expected to slow down the market growth. Increasing demand for Polyvinyl Butyral Resins from building & construction industry is estimated to make LAMEA a potential market.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Polyvinyl Butyral Resins market are:

Kuraray Co., Ltd, Chang Chun Company Limited, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., DuLite PVB Film, Everlam, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd., Siva Chemical Industries, Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haocheng Co., Ltd. and Dulite Co., Limited among others.

