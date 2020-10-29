Fluorocarbon Rubber Market – : Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players 2029

Global Fluorocarbon Rubber Market: Introduction

Fluorocarbon rubber is a highly fluorinated carbon based polymers which has a high degree of chemical resistance. Fluorocarbon rubber is also known by the name of fluorocarbon elastomers, where the material operates under wide temperature range. Owing to its wide range of chemical compatibility, low compression set, eaging characteristics and temperature range, fluorocarbon rubber is widely used for sealing and fluid transportation application in numerous industries.

The unique characteristics of fluorocarbon rubber makes it popular choice in harsh chemical and environmental operating conditions. Fluorocarbon rubber is considered to be operating between the temperature ranges of -26oC to 230oC. Carbon-fluorine bond in fluorocarbon rubber makes it superior over traditional elastomers. Over the years fluorocarbon rubber has found its importance as sealing material in various end use industries such as oil & gas, automotive & aerospace, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food among others. Fluorocarbon rubber materials are manufactured according to ASTM International standard D1418. Fluorocarbon rubber is marketed under its numerous brand names such as Viton®, Dai-El, Dyneon, Tecnoflon and Elaftor among others.

Global Fluorocarbon Rubber Market: Dynamics

The swift growth of industrialization across the globe can be attributed as primary factor responsible for the growth of fluorocarbon rubber market. Along with rapid industrial development there is need for efficient performance harsh operating conditions which creates the positive outlook for the fluorocarbon rubber market. Rising oil & gas exploration activities around the world is estimated to positively influence the global fluorocarbon market. Rapid growth of chemicals and petrochemicals industry is expected to drive the demand for fluorocarbon rubber as sealing agent.

Increasing automotive production along with aerospace industry growth is expected to positively influence the global fluorocarbon rubber market. Pharmaceutical industry growth and growing food processing industry is anticipated to up surge the demand for fluorocarbon rubber. Nitrile rubber elastomers and neoprene rubber are lower cost alternatives for fluorocarbon rubber, which may act as a restraining factor for the market growth. In the recent past few of the prominent manufacturers have expanded their production capabilities of fluorocarbon rubber, which is expected to create positive outlook for the market.

Global Fluorocarbon Rubber Market: Segmentation

The global fluorocarbon rubber market can be segmented on the basis of its type, raw material type, crosslinking mechanism type, application and end use industry.

The global fluorocarbon rubber market is segmented on the basis of its type:

Co-Polymer

Ter-Polymer

Tetra-Polymer

Others

The global fluorocarbon rubber market is segmented on the basis of its raw material type:

Vinylidene fluoride (VDF)

Hexafluoropropylene (HFP)

Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE)

Perfluoromethylvinylether (PMVE)

The global fluorocarbon rubber market is segmented on the basis of crosslinking mechanism:

Ionic Crosslinking

Diamine Crosslinking

Peroxide Crosslinking

The global fluorocarbon rubber market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Mechanical Seals

Pumps

Separators

Fuel hose

Turbo Charger Hose

Process Aid

The global fluorocarbon rubber market is segmented on the basis of its end-use industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Automotive & Aerospace

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Semiconductor & Electronics

