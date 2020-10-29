Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global 2- Ethylhexyl Oleate Market research by 2019 – 2029

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate Market: Introduction

Nowadays, the usage of synthetic esters as an intermediate has become a trend in many industries owing to its superior properties. 2-Ethylhexyl oleate is a monoester, is easy to emulsify, and has better lubricity & hydraulic stability as compared to other esters. It is produced from vegetable oils as well as from synthetic base oils. The production of 2-Ethylhexyl oleate from vegetable oils is a high technology invention in term of environment-friendly products as compared to the production from mineral oils.

Alternative names of 2-Ethylhexyl oleate are – 9-octadecenoic acid (9Z), 9-Octadecenoic acid (Z), 2-Ethylhexyl ester, etc. In terms of physical appearance, 2-Ethylhexyl oleate is clear liquid, white-colored compound, and having molecular formulae C 26 H 50 O 2 . It is a biodegradable compound, non-flammable liquid and miscible with hydrocarbons, ethers, and acetones. In term of applications, 2-Ethylhexyl oleate act as an oxidizing agent, binding agent, intermediate, and antiwear additive for lubricants and metalworking fluids. It finds a wide range of applications across various end-use industries including automotive, adhesive & sealants, chemicals, and other manufacturing industries

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate Market Dynamics

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate market is prominently driven by the increasing industrial infrastructure across the world. Advancement in end-use industries, expansion of production facilities and marketing strategies of companies is anticipated to generate the demand for intermediates/raw materials such as 2-Ethylhexyl oleate. The increase in demand for biodegradable products is expected to propel the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market throughout the forecast period.

Further, end-users are emphasizing on improvement of processing efficiencies, demanding better technical performance in operations, and enhance environmental safety. Attributing to these factors, the demand for synthetic esters i.e. 2-Ethylhexyl oleate is projected to upsurge. Conversely, the availability of substitutes such as 2-Ethylhexyl Tallowate, methyl esters, etc. is expected to restrain the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market over the forecast period.

Aligned with the global trend of sustainability, 2-Ethylhexyl oleate is making way, among other biodegradable products, emerging as a key trend for global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate Market: Segmentation

The global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market can be segmented on the basis of source, applications, end-use, and regions. On the basis of source, the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Bio-based

Synthetic

On the basis of applications, the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Industrial Adhesives & Sealant Dye Manufacturing Lubricants & Greases Processing Aids Others (Solvents, functional fluids, Polymer & Polishes, etc.)

Consumer Goods Cleaning Furnishing Care Products



On the basis of end-use, the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Automotive

Adhesive & Sealants

Oil & Gas

Others

Global 2-Etylhexyl Oleate Market: Regional Outlook

The production of 2-ethylhexyl oleate varies from region to region, which depends on the local feedstock availability. In term of 2-ethylhexyl oleate consumption, South East Asia Pacific is expected to be prominent region, and is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR in near future. In addition, North America and Europe are also secured their position in the global 2-ethylhexyl oleate market from past few years. Expansion of end-use industries in the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, etc. is influencing factor for the growth of North America and Europe 2-ethylhexyl oleate market.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Oceania regions estimated to hold less than one-fourth market share in the global 2-Ethylhexyl oleate market and is projected to grow with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate Market: Industry Participants

The global 2-ethylhexyl oleate market has numerous manufacturers across the world. Few of them identified across the value chain of 2-ethylhexyl oleate market which are – BASF SE, Oleon NV., Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Anmol Chemicals Group, Muby Chemicals, InKemia Green Chemicals, Inc., VIVA Corporation, Fine Organics, Alichem, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc., ILCO chemicals, KLK OLEO, and among others.

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on global 2-Ethylhexyl Oleate market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.