Barcelona vs Juventus Live Stream Online Reddit FREE Watch UEFA Champions League Match

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona: Live stream Champions League football online from anywhere. The big Champions League clash on Wednesday night sees Juventus host Barcelona in Group G.

Both teams made a winning start to their European campaigns last time out and are the clear favourites to progress to the knock-out phase.

But both sides also suffered demoralising results at the weekend, as Juve were held at home by Hellas Verona and Barca lost El Clasico at home, 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman were both appointed head coaches this summer at the two clubs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is the game?

The match is set to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wedneday, 28 October at the Allianz Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

What is the team news?

Three Juventus defenders will miss the match, with Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro both extremely unlikely to play and Matthijs de Ligt still recovering from surgery.

Weston McKennie is available after testing positive for Covid-19 last week and having now recovered, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play for the same reason, as it stands. Arthur could start again in midfield against the team he left this summer.

Barcelona are without Philippe Coutinho, who has a hamstring strain, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has yet to play this term. Gerard Pique is also suspended. Koeman must choose between Sergi Roberto and Serginio Dest at right-back, while Antoine Griezmann will hope for a recall. Miralem Pjanic left Juve for Barca in the swap deal with Arthur, but might not start here.

Predicted line-ups

JUV: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Cuadrado; Rabiot, Arthur, Ramsey; Kulusevksi, Morata, Chiesa.

FCB: Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Griezmann, Pedri, Fati; Messi

Odds

Juventus – 24/13

Draw – 5/2

Barcelona – 8/5

The quest for European glory continues tonight as matchday two of the Champions League group stage takes place including this Group G clash between Juventus and FC Barcelona. Don’t miss a moment with our Juventus vs Barcelona live stream guide.

After a disappointing round of 16 exit in last year’s competition, today’s hosts Juventus will be hoping for a better showing in this year’s Champions League campaign. The Italian champions got off to a good start in the tournament with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv with two Álvaro Morata goals securing the victory on the night.

In the league, the Serie A title-holders are unbeaten so far as they aim to lift a record tenth consecutive Coppa Campioni d’Italia. However, three of those games have ended in a draw including a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Crotone which leaves Bianconeri in 5th place currently.

That being said, it’s as good a time as any for Andrea Pirlo’s side to be playing Barcelona. Though Barça won their first Champions League group stage game convincingly – a 5-1 victory against Hungarian champions Ferencváros — the team has faced some off-the-field uncertainty over the summer and poor form in the league to start the season.

In La Liga, the Blaugrana currently sit in 12th place after five games, recording just seven points. in their last outing, Ronald Koeman’s men were defeated 3-1 by rivals Real Madrid in El Clásico and lost 1-0 to Getafe before that. Barcelona have also never beaten Juventus in Turin so the odds are currently stacked against the Catalan titans.