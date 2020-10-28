Juventus vs Barcelona Live Streaming FREE Reddit: How to watch Champions League game, Start time

Juventus vs Barcelona FREE: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for Champions League game. JUVENTUS take on Barcelona in the Champions League but Cristiano Ronaldo’s reunion with Lionel Messi will have to wait.

The battle of the two stars with ELEVEN Ballons d’Or between them had been eagerly awaited since the Champions League draw on October 1.

However, Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus again yesterday and will now have to miss the game.

What time does Juventus vs Barcelona kick off?

The Champions League clash is at 8pm tonight.

The last result between the two teams was a 0-0 draw in the same ground in the 2017/18 group stages.

What TV channel is Juventus vs Barcelona on and can I live stream it?

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 3.

Coverage starts at 8pm after Chelsea’s trip to Russia to face Krasnodar.

The clash will also be streamed online on BT Sport player at the same time.

Alternatively, BT Sport will broadcast the UCL Goals Show at 8pm on BT Sport 1, where all the goals will be shown as they fly in across all the games at that time.

And talkSPORT 2 will have the whole game on the radio from Turin at 8pm.

Can I watch Juventus vs Barcelona for free?

Viewers with an EE phone contract can get a three-month FREE trial of BT Sport.

Simply text SPORT to 150

What is the team news?

Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out after returning a third positive coronavirus test.

Georginio Chiellini has a thigh injury he picked up in the win over Dynamo Kiev, while Alex Sandro also has a similar problem.

It adds to the defensive crisis for Andrea Pirlo with Leonard Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt questionable for the game.

Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Marc-andre Ter Stegen are definitely out.

Pique picked up a red card in the 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros and us suspended.

Philippe Coutinho is a doubt after picking up a knock in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Match odds

Juventus to win – 6/4

Draw – 11/5

Barcelona to win – 19/10

