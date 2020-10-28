Urea Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Share, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

The research report by The Insight Partners, titled, “Urea Market”, offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, market opportunities, and competitive landscape. This study offers detailed insights for market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to understand the industry dynamics and determine strategic steps to gain a competitive advantage.

The global urea market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as, rising agriculture production in developing countries like India, Brazil, Australia, etc. which leads to high demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry. Urea has the highest nitrogen content as compared to other solid nitrogenous fertilizers commonly use. Therefore, it has the lowest transportation costs per unit of nitrogen nutrient which further boost the urea market. However, strict government regulation and a ban on the use of urea in Europen countries is forecast to restrict the growth of the market. For example, In Europe, the demand for urea is lowered, owing to its impact on the environment and there are alternatives to urea, which have a significantly lower impact than urea-based products.

Major key players :

BASF SE

China National Petroleum Corporation

EuroChem Group AG

Koch Fertilizer, LLC,

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI Nitrogen

Petrobras

Qatar Fertiliser Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Urea market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Urea market segments and regions.

