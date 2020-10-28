Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market to Reach US$60 Mn by 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global mechanical mine clearance system market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global mechanical mine clearance system market.

Mechanical mine clearance systems comprise equipment and vehicles that are used to detect and remove land mines. Furthermore, they help in reducing the rate of causality of personnel handling demining equipment. These systems are largely used in military & defense and humanitarian applications. In the process of detection and removal of land mines, highly skilled and trained operators are required to operate demining machines. Thus, with the growing trend of making the demining process quicker and safer, the demand for mechanical mine clearance systems is projected to rise across the globe in the near future.

With the introduction of new technologies and innovations, adoption of technologically advanced, accurate, and efficient robots that can be remotely operated has increased in the military & defense sector, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the global mechanical mine clearance system market. A large number of players including Armtrac Limited, CEFA SAS, Digger DTR, DOK-ING d.o.o., FAE Group, Rheinmetall AG, and Way Industries, a.s. are developing new light-, medium-, and heavy-weight mechanical mine clearance equipment for use in military and defense and humanitarian applications.

Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market: Dynamics

The mechanical demining method has been used in the world since World War I. The method includes use of mine rollers, mine flails, tiller systems, mine ploughs, and mechanical excavation systems. Although the basic concept of mechanical demining has not changed over the years, the technology behind it has changed. Recent developments in mechanical demining include use of remote control systems. Use of these systems allows remote operations of equipment from a distance of approximately 5 kilometers.

Use of remote control systems plays a key role in overcoming limitations associated with the traditional mechanical demining method, as they are useful to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities. Additionally, the demand for remote-controlled mine clearance systems for use in military applications is rising significantly, owing to their ability to quickly clear a large portion of land. Thus, rising demand for technologically advanced remote control systems is expected to have a high positive impact on the global mechanical mine clearance system market in the near future.

Moreover, mechanical mine clearance systems have been playing a vital role in clearing mine areas since World War I. However, the process was time consuming and required a significant amount of human workforce. In order to overcome this issue, several manufacturers are engaged in the development of new technologies for mechanical mine clearance systems. With technological advancements, the technology related to mine clearance systems is evolving and gaining enhanced capabilities, thereby resulting in improvement in the performance of demining equipment.

Several well-established manufacturers of mine clearance systems are making technological advancements in their products to cater to the changing needs of customers. For instance, in 2018, Digger DTR developed SCAPPER, a unique solution for long-distance control of construction machines by using augmented reality (AR). SCAPPER is used for civil engineering applications in hazardous environments. Thus, development of new products for mine clearance is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for mechanical mine clearance systems across the globe during the forecast period.

Mechanical Mine Clearance System Market: Prominent Regions

Europe is the dominant region of the global mechanical mine clearance system market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the significant manufacturing ability of players in the Europe market to produce demining equipment for use in military and defense applications. Additionally, with technological advancements, several manufacturers are focusing on the production of remotely operated robots that are efficient and face less risk of injury in harsh environments. Thus, owing to aforementioned advantages, adoption of technologically advanced demining equipment in the military & defense sector in Europe is rising significantly.